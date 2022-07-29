CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 11th annual Downtown Shutdown returns Friday, July 29 — an event that kicks off Ebensburg’s Homecoming Weekend.

From 6 p.m. to midnight, certain streets will be closed in Ebensburg to make room for a series of entertainment, including:

100 to 200 blocks of West High Street

100 block of East High Street

100 blocks of North and South Center Streets

Entertainment this year will feature The Uptown Band, which will perform live under the stoplight at the intersection of Center and High Streets between 8 and 11 p.m., according to organizers.

Downtown businesses will have sidewalk sales, outdoor games/activities, outside dining/beverage areas and other special events from 7 to 11 p.m. Additionally, there will be Wolf’s Performing Arts Street Party for St. Jude’s.

The Downtown Shutdown event is free and open to the public. Organizers recommend bringing chairs, blankets, coolers, etc. to set up in the street.

On Saturday, July 30, Ebensburg’s Homecoming takes place. Ever since 1997, the community gets together to celebrate the summer months and to welcome former Ebensburg residents back home. It features many different events. This year’s event will also mark a special anniversary — Ebensburg’s 225th anniversary. Ebensburg was founded in 1797.

Events you can expect to see on Saturday include community yard sales (click here for a map), basket raffles, bake sales, indoor flea market, the Homecoming 5K and 15K, kid’s fishing derby, live music by Wanderlost, an obstacle course and bounce house, and much more. A full schedule can be found online.