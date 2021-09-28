$11K in chainsaws stolen from vehicles in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating multiple thefts from vehicles Tuesday that involve thousands of dollars worth of stolen chainsaws.

The incidents reportedly took place between Sept. 24 and Sept. 27 in a fenced-in area along Somerset Pike in Jenner Township when an unknown individual removed 11 chainsaws from 4 different vehicles. The chainsaws were estimated to have a total vaule of $11,830.

Troopers say the equipment was stolen from the following vehicles:

  • 2006 Ford F650 Super Crew
  • 2020 Freightliner Corp.
  • 2008 International Coach MFG.
  • 2006 Ford

Anyone with information regarding these incidents are asked to contact PSP Somerset at (814) 445-4104.

