11-year-old girl killed in UTV crash in Somerset County

BROTHERSVALLEY TWP., SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police report that an 11-year-old girl was killed on the Fourth of July after the UTV she was in had lost control on a gravel road.

The 11-year-old was driving the UTV with at 55-year-old in the passenger seat when it lost control and overturned Saturday night just after 11 p.m. on Buffalo Creek Road in Brothersvalley Township.

Police report that neither the girl nor the 55-year-old woman in the passenger seat were wearing a seatbelt or helmet.