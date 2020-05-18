11-Year-Old Altoona Girl Making Bouquets for Essential Workers

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — While many people are going back to work now that more and more counties are reopening – essential workers have been working throughout this pandemic.

and an Altoona girl is working to thank those essential workers through her love of crafts and helping others. Our Morgan Koziar caught up with the 11-year-old to see how she’s doing it.

Kinsley Pallila has a natural desire to help others – which is why she started a project to show her appreciation for the people that have had to be strong working through the COVID-19 pandemic.

When it comes to volunteering – Kinsely Palilla knows age is just a number…”It’s a good thing for kids to volunteer cause they can learn good life skills they can use along in the future,” says Kinsley. Which is why she felt inspired to get other kids involved too.

“I wanted to start it because when I started volunteering myself there were no like I felt like I was the only kid there that was volunteering and I thought that other kids should have the chance to volunteer so I started this organization to get even more kids volunteering,” Kinsley says.

Kinsley started “kids for community” an organization dedicated to helping kids discover their importance in volunteering.

Recently she created project better days ahead – they’re handmade – hand painted flower vase kits that are given to essential workers in the community. “I hope they feel like they’re working and that other people appreciate that they’re working out in our community right now,” says Kinsley. She has a natural desire to help others and has found many ways to do just that. “Whenever you do one act of kindness it can like make a big difference on someone’s day,” she says.

Kinsley’s goal for the month of may was to give away 50 kits – which she was able to do in four days. She’s now given out 93 of kits and has no intentions of stopping.