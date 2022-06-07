SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A $1.2 million construction project to replace three box culverts will soon create an 11-mile detour in Somerset County.

Beech Construction, Inc., of Pittsburgh will start working on the project on Monday, June 13 to replace box culverts on Lambertsville Road and Bicycle Road in Stonycreek, Lincoln and Quemahoning townships, according to PennDOT. Roadway approach work, drainage, and guiderail upgrades will also occur during the project.

The signed detour will follow Lambertsville Road, Buckstown Road and Route 30. Work on the Bicycle Road bridge over the Beaver Dam Creek is scheduled to take place at a later date.

Work on the project is expected to be finished by September. More information on the project can be found on PennDOT’s website.