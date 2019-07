HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 10th Annual Huntingdon County Juneteenth Celebration is quickly approaching.

The event is being held this Saturday at Portstown Park in Huntingdon from noon til 6.pm.

It’s an opportunity for community members to come together and enjoy live music, food and craft vendors.

Juneteenth, which originated in Galveston, Texas in 1865, is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of ending slavery in the United States.