SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating after someone broke into a Somerset County residence and stole $10k of copper.

At about 9:41 a.m. on Feb. 23 Somerset State Police received a report of a theft at a residence on Tunnel Road in Allegheny Township. It was discovered that about $10k of copper pipes and wiring was stolen and there was a $1,000 worth of damage done to a door, according to the report.

Anyone with information regarding the burglary is asked to contact Somerset State Police at (814)-445-4104.