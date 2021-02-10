$10k reward offered for info on 2012 disappearance of Fawn Mountain

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information on the 2012 disappearance of Fawn Marie Mountain.

Mountain was last seen in November of 2012 at her residence in Claysburg, Blair County. At the time of her disappearance, she was 25 years old. She would be 33 years old now (DOB 03/02/1987).

Mountain is 5’2″ and weighed 105 pounds at the time of her disappearance. She has blue eyes and brown hair, which she dyed auburn at the time. Mountain also has a large tattoo on her back of angel wings with the words “RIP Kaydin.”

FAWN MOUNTAIN

State police in Hollidaysburg are continuing with their investigation. Anyone with information on Mountain’s disappearance should contact them at 814-696-6100 and ask to speak to Tpr. Martini. You can also anonymously contact PA Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or by submitting a tip online.