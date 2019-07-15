Skip to content
WTAJ
Altoona
Local News
Woman celebrates 105th birthday
Hometown Happenings: Blair Media Blood Blitz
Duncansville Community Days
Celebrate National Hot Dog Day
More Local News Headlines
Tractor-Trailor Crash on Interstate 80
15-year-old killed in fall identified
Motorcycle ride to help create veterans emergency fund
$138,000 in grants awarded to local schools to boost nutrition
WTAJ Originals: Public asked to help identify individuals wanted for Logan Valley Mall theft
Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission approves toll increase for 2020
Man caught with loaded gun at University Park Airport
Tyrone Barn Fire
Outdoor Movie Nights hosted by Blair Drug and Alcohol Program
Bedford County Lumberjack competition
Meet the Pros!