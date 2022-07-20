CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s that time of year again for the annual week-long convention where fire departments across Cambria County compete in various tournament-style competitions.
In celebration of the Cambria County Regional Firefighters Association, local fire departments come together in a long-standing tradition to compete against each other in fun competitions, such as the iconic Battle of the Barrel, Softball Tourney, Bucket Brigade, and more. The convention allows these heroes to have well-deserved days of fun to relax from the usual schedule of a volunteer firefighter.
Last year, the Patton Volunteer Fire Company hosted the week-long event. This year, it will be hosted by Conemaugh Independence Fire Company in East Conemaugh from July 23 to July 30.
Below is a complete breakdown of the events:
Saturday, July 23
- 8 a.m. — Firefighters’ Softball Tourney at Franklin Ballfield/Conemaugh Township Field
Sunday, July 24
- 12 p.m. — Battle of the Barrel (Capt. meeting @ 11:30 a.m.)
- Kids Battle of the Barrel (after adult Battle of the Barrel)
- 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. — Kitchen open
- 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. — Bar open
- 6 p.m. — Bowling (Capt. meeting @ 5:30 p.m.) at 814 Lanes and Games
- Kids night
- Movie night on 1st Street @ dusk
Monday, July 25
- 9 a.m. — Golf at Summit CC (registration from 8 to 8:45 a.m.)
- 6:30 p.m. — Hose Efficiency (Capt. meeting @ 6 p.m.)
- 8 to 11 p.m. — DJ
- 5 to 10 p.m. — Kitchen open
- 5 to 11 p.m. — Bar open
Tuesday, July 26
- 6:30 p.m. — Pumping Contest (Capt. meeting @ 6 p.m.)
- 6:30 p.m. — Horseshoes (Capt. meeting @ 6 p.m.)
- 8 to 11 p.m. — DJ
- 5 to 10 p.m. — Kitchen open
- 5 to 11 p.m. — Bar open
Wednesday, July 27
- 5:30 p.m. — Past Presidents Banquet at Mt. Sinai Church
- 6:30 p.m. — Firefighters Proficiency (Capt. meeting at 6 p.m.)
- 8 to 11 p.m. — DJ
- 5 to 10 p.m. — Kitchen open
- 5 to 11 p.m. — Bar open
Thursday, July 28
- 5 to 8 p.m. — Delegate registration
- 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. — Voting
- 6:30 p.m. — Bucket Brigade (Capt. meeting @ 6 p.m.)
- 7 to 9 p.m. — Mug Night
- 8 to 11 p.m. — Giants of Science
- 5 to 10 p.m. — Kitchen open
- 5 to 11 p.m. — Bar open
Friday, July 29
- 7 a.m. — Breakfast
- 8 a.m. — Delegate registration
- 8 to 9:30 a.m. — Voting
- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Equipment display
- 10 a.m. — Memorial service at Mt. Sinai Church
- 11 a.m. — Morning business session
- 12 to 2 p.m. — Lunch
- 2 p.m. — Afternoon business session
- 4 p.m. — Delegates banquet
- 5 p.m. — Antique Fire Apparatus Parade
- 6:30 p.m. — 3-Point Shootout (Capt. meeting at Conemaugh Ballfield @ 6 p.m.)
- 7:30 p.m. — Darts (Capt. meeting at the fire club @ 7 p.m.)
- 8 to 11 p.m. — Kevin Dale & Dany Vavrek
- 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. — Kitchen open
- 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. — Bar open
Saturday, July 30
- 1 to 4 p.m. — Parade judging at Conemaugh Valley High School
- 5 p.m. — Grand Convention Parade
- 8 to 11 p.m. — Octane
- 8:30 p.m. — Trophies awarded
All are welcome to attend, though the competitions are reserved for volunteer firefighters. For more information on the events, visit cambriavolfireassn.com/convention.