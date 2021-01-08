10,178 new COVID cases reported, 738 in our central region on Jan. 8

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 10,178 new cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, bringing state totals to 703,265 known cases.
According to the DOH, 215 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 17,394.
There are 5,491 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,113 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
Seventy-two(72) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19. There are 3,352,377 individuals who have tested negative to date.
Our central region has 738 new cases since Wednesday. That brings our total to 48,156 known COVID-19 cases.
The county breakdown is below:
Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:
Bedford: 99 (+0)
Blair: 187 (+2)
Cambria: 277 (+6)
Cameron: 4 (+0)
Centre: 150 (+2)
Clearfield: 55 (+0)
Elk: 21 (+0)
Huntingdon: 90 (+0)
Jefferson: 50 (+0)
Somerset: 103 (+5)
NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 15
COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution:
Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.
Through Jan. 7:
- 199,618 doses of the vaccine have been administered.
