10,178 new COVID cases reported, 738 in our central region on Jan. 8

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 10,178 new cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, bringing state totals to 703,265 known cases.

According to the DOH, 215 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 17,394.

There are 5,491 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,113 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Seventy-two(72) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19. There are 3,352,377 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Our central region has 738 new cases since Wednesday. That brings our total to 48,156 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

Bedford: 99 (+0)

Blair: 187 (+2)

Cambria: 277 (+6)

Cameron: 4 (+0)

Centre: 150 (+2)

Clearfield: 55 (+0)

Elk: 21 (+0)

Huntingdon: 90 (+0)

Jefferson: 50 (+0)

Somerset: 103 (+5)

NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 15

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution:

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Jan. 7:

199,618 doses of the vaccine have been administered.

