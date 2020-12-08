10,170 new COVID cases reported, 993 in our central region

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 10,170 new cases of COVID-19 since yesterday, bringing state totals to 436,614 known cases.

According to the DOH, 169 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 11,542.

There are 5,421 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,115 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Fifty-eight(58) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

Our central region has 993 new cases since yesterday. That brings our total to 29,215 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

There are 2,959,724 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 40,541 resident cases of COVID-19, and 7,447 cases among employees, for a total of 47,988 at 1,349 distinct facilities in66 counties. Out of our total deaths, 7,447 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 15,766 of our total cases are among health care workers.

