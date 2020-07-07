Nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed almost 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 in the state bringing totals over 91,000 as daily numbers continue to climb higher once again.

As of Tuesday, there are 995 new cases from Monday, bringing the state total to 91,299. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have confirmed at least one case of COVID-19.

Currently, 758,803 people have tested negative.

Of the 91,299 cases across the state, the PA Department of Health estimates that 77% of Pennsylvanians, have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 967 cases of COVID-19 in our Central Pennsylvania region, 18 new cases from Monday.

You can find the county by county breakdown below.

Of Huntingdon County’s 254, the DOC is reporting 181 of them are prisoners in Huntingdon SCI.

The Wolf administration recommends that Pennsylvanians who have traveled, or plan to travel, to an area with high amounts of COVID-19 cases to self-quarantine for 14 days upon return.