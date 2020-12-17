100 Women Who Care makes final donation of 2020

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — 100 Women Who Care has chapters across the country, with one in Centre County.

This growing group of 83 women pledge four donations a year of $100 each.

For their last donation of 2020, they chose to give to the YMCA of Centre County’s backpack program. This program provides meals for children during the school year weekends.

Wendy Azzara, a member of 100 Women, says they chose this program because of the growing food insecurity in 2020. She says making a positive impact on Centre County is their biggest goal.

“That is our largest and biggest desire, to keep it local… to have our emphasis local… where we can not only see the impact, but we can just feel good about the fact that we are sharing something that’s happening… the good work that’s happening in our local nonprofits,” says Azzara.

Azzara says each time the group has gathered for a donation they’ve made a new record.

The YMCA backpack program received $8,300.