100 mph car chase leads to arrest in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford County man was jailed Monday after state police said he led officers on a more than 100 mph chase that ended in Patton Township.

According to Centre Daily Times, Logan Kensinger, 25, was involved in a hit-and-run Sunday in Bedford County and fled to Interstate 99, police wrote in an affidavit of probable cause filed Monday.

A state police at Lewistown officer began pursuing Kensinger in Blair County while a state police at Rockview officer deployed spike strips that Kensinger’s vehicle later struck, police wrote.

Kensinger stopped less than one mile after hitting the strips. An officer attempted to block him in the left lane, but he swerved and struck the officer’s vehicle, police wrote.

It was not immediately clear how long I-99 was shut down during the pursuit. Both cars had disabling damage, police wrote.

Kensinger was unable to stand without assistance and had a blood alcohol content of 0.20%, police wrote. The legal limit for driving is 0.08%.

A defense lawyer for Kensinger was not listed on a court document.

Kensinger was charged with two felony counts of fleeing an officer, one felony count of aggravated assault, at least four misdemeanors and at least 10 summary traffic citations.

He was arraigned Monday by District Judges Steven Lachman and Casey McClain, who set bail at a combined 10% of $35,000. Kensinger did not post bail and is detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 19