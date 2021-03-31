100 mile yard sale returning this summer

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The 24th annual 100 mile yard sale will be held again this summer.

The event is hosted by the Quehanna Industrial Development Corporation, and will take place over two days, on July 16 and 17, and spans 100 miles across various locations in Clearfield, Elk and Cameron counties.

In past years, the event attracted more than 2,000 people. And this year, Chris Williams, the QIDC’s treasurer says many people had been reaching out to her asking if the event would be back on again, and anticipates to see an even larger turnout.

“So many people are just finding out about it, so it seems to be stretching further than it did in the past,” Williams said.

The annual event typically sees over 300 vendor spaced out across the 100 mile radius, with registration open now through May 1 in person at the Quehanna Lodge, or at the QIDC website.