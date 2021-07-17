100 Mile Yard Sale makes its grand return

KARTHAUS, Pa. (WTAJ) – Communities across the area are holding festivals, community days, and other special events after having to cancel many of them last year due to COVID-19. Among those making a return this weekend, the Quehanna Industrial Development Corporation’s “100 Mile Yard Sale.”

Hundreds took part in the popular local tradition, which spans across Clearfield and Elk County. The 24th-annual yard sale typically attracts around 100 vendors. This year, the QIDC’s treasurer said, they had more than 150 vendors register And visitors have flooded the area.

“All the motels have been booked for a long time now. I know that Saint Marys has quite a few, DuBois. A lot of the bed-and-breakfast along the route have been full. So it seems to really have picked up a lot,” said Chris Williams, treasurer of the QIDC.

The yard sales popularity has grown over the years. It attracts visitors from across the country. This year, some came from as far as Texas and Florida to find a good bargain.

Dennis Kovalick, whose family has hosted sales from their garage for more than a decade says hearing the stories of those who travel all the way to central Pennsylvania for this event is his favorite part.



“The people we meet that come from far away. We met people from North Carolina this year that came up just for the yard sale. We met people from Canada that came in just for the yard sale. So it’s pretty neat,” Kovalick said.

Most importantly, everyone’s happy to be back.

“We look forward to it. Like I said, my sisters and I have been doing it for a while now, and it’s nice. It was missed last year pretty badly,” said Melody Flory, a longtime yard sale customer.

The QIDC was first started in 1990. The non-profit organization’s goal is to bring business and industry to the area. To do so, they hold three events per year. The “100 Mile Yard Sale” certainly accomplishes that.

“It’s a small town, and we don’t get a lot of traffic. So to see this many people come through this town, it’s incredible,” Kovalick said.

Whether you’re looking for some clothes or household items. You can likely find it somewhere along the 100-mile track

“We started in Clearfield, and have worked our way out to here. Today at the sale, I found a beautiful ceramic cat and a Le Creuset griddle that we’re ready to cook some pancakes on,” said Lynn Hummel, a yard sale customer.