CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The 25th annual 100-mile yard sale is being held by the Quehanna Industrial Development Corporation.

Quehanna Industrial Development Corporation is a nonprofit organization. This year’s sale takes place from Friday, July 15 to Saturday, July 16.

For a map of where everything is make sure to check out the Quehanna Industrial Development Corporation website.

This year 135 total people registered to sell items and people come from across the country to attend the event. There were even some Canadian residents who made their way through the drive. One person from Snow Shoe said that she brings items to sell just due to the number of people that attend.

With inflation being the highest it’s been in 40 years, one vendor is making her items cheaper and giving deals with items being sold in bulk.

“The last two years we wanted to get rid of our items so we’ve been making them cheap. We know gas prices are high so were ok with letting things go especially if people are buying multiple items we basically make a deal. Frankly, under our tent, a lot of things aren’t even priced so we say make an offer, and like I said we go cheap,” Antoinette Buck said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Don’t worry if you can’t make it this year though, the annual yard sale is on the third Friday and Saturday every July. So, mark your calendars for next year.