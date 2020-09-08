100 Holes for Heroes raises money for veterans and families

CRESSON, Pa. (WTAJ) — A few gentlemen in Cresson are doing something incredible as a way to raise money for veterans and their families with “100 Holes for Heroes.”

The event was started six years ago by Jim Smith who wanted to start a golfing charity event. While it might seem like a long day of golfing, 100 Holes for Heroes is for a great cause.

Smith decided to partner with an organization called The Folds of Honor, which is a foundation that provides scholarship funding for dependents of military men and women who have died or are disabled while serving in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“The members that are right serving now are volunteers and they’re signing up and when they get injured or killed it’s our responsibility to take care of their wives and their children and this is one of the reasons why I am very happy to be involved in this program,” said Ray Lenz, United States Army.

Some area veterans are also taking part in the fun. While they say they can’t exactly complete the full 100 holes, they’re there to give their full support.

“We have a lot to be thankful for and I’m very glad to be here I’ve been here for 93 years so every day that I get you I’m happy to be here,” said Jesse Wright Jr., US Navy Veteran

Both Lenz and Wright golf together every morning at the Summit golf course throughout the summer.

The organizer says they expect donations to be down this year because of the pandemic, but he says everyone has pitched in to help making this year one of the best ones yet.