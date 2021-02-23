10-years minimum for man who shot at Pa. troopers while trying to flee

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Lock Haven man who shot at two Pennsylvania state troopers during a chase in Clearfield County will spend at least 10 years in prison.

A Clearfield County judge handed down a 10 – 20 year state prison sentence to 26-year-old Quintin Titus, who on June 11 shot two rounds at state police after they tried to pull him over in Decatur Township around 1 a.m. Titus eventually crashed and ran off before he was captured on Blanchard Street in Osceola Mills.

Neither trooper was injured and Clearfield District Attorney Ryan Sayers said after talking over the plea deal with the officers, everyone believed a 10-year minimum was sufficient. Titus pleaded guilty to counts of attempted homicide, fleeing police, carrying a firearm without a license and DUI.