10-Year-Old Girl Fighting College Township to Keep Chickens

Skip to content
WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com
Altoona
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
National News
Regional News
World News
Entertainment News
Video
Newsfeed Now
Washington D.C. Bureau
Lottery
Pet Patrol
WTAJ Newscast Copies
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
CDC adds 3 new coronavirus symptoms to list
Top Stories
Organizers host day of prayer at Cambria County Courthouse
Biden addresses healthcare at Pennsylvania event dueling with Trump in Wisc.
Video
Johnstown Symphony Orchestra will stream virtual performance for July 4
Coney Island Lunch providing students with free meals
COVID-19
The Latest News
Gov. Wolf Announcements
Gov. Wolf: Mask Recommendation
Interactive Map | State by State
What’s Open for Business?
Businesses Hiring
Restaurant Directory
Science at home for kids
Tell us what you’re doing inside
Top Stories
CDC adds 3 new coronavirus symptoms to list
Top Stories
Texas puts reopening on ‘pause’ as virus cases soar
COVID-19 infiltrates WWE, AEW weekly productions
579 new COVID-19 cases confirmed, 39 more deaths across Pennsylvania
Video
Steelers-Cowboys Pro Football HOF game canceled
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Radar
SkyNet
Regioncasts
Tracking the Tropics
Closings & Delays
Closings Sign Up & Login
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
River Levels
Map Center
Sports
Local Sports
Japan 2020
Nittany Nation
Altoona Curve
Masters Report
Sportsbeat
Black & Gold Nation
NFL Football
NBA Basketball
NHL Hockey
MLB Baseball
Golf
College Football
Auto Racing
Top Stories
PNG Field serves as Pirates’ training facility for 2020 season
Top Stories
‘Noose was real:’ NASCAR releases photo of pull rope found in Bubba Wallace’s garage
Steelers-Cowboys Pro Football HOF game canceled
Video
Football players in quarantine might have missed out – except the specialists?
Video
New York City Marathon canceled because of coronavirus
WTAJ Plus
Podcasts
Have You Seen Me?
Science with Shields
That’s Cool with Joe Murgo
Pete’s Eats
ICYMI
Sportsbeat Plus
Making it Matter
Momtrepreneurs
WTAJ Special Reports
Studio 814
Hometown Happenings
814 Good
814 Eats
81Fur
814 Your Home
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Central PA Live
Top Stories
The “Wall That Heals” will travel to Bedford
Video
Top Stories
Trailblazers! A crew of all female firefighters make history
Video
I vant you to give blood! Former Dracula star talks importance of blood donations
Video
Movie-goers, listen up! AMC will require masks at all times
Video
Belgian man makes personalized masks that look like you’re not even wearing one!
Video
Community
Local Events
Restaurant Directory
Contests
Contest Winners
Cutest Patriot Pets Sweepstakes
Children’s Miracle Network
Don’t Text & Drive
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Half Off Deals
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Sign Up for Alerts
Apps
Jobs at WTAJ
WTAJ Internships
Watch CBS
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Central PA Pros
Professionals Network
Your Wellness Network
Home Improvement Network
Search
Search
Search
10-Year-Old Girl Fighting College Township to Keep Chickens
Local News
by:
Morgan Koziar
Posted:
Jun 25, 2020 / 03:18 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 25, 2020 / 03:18 PM EDT
Trending Stories
CDC adds 3 new coronavirus symptoms to list
579 new COVID-19 cases confirmed, 39 more deaths across Pennsylvania
Video
10-Year-Old Girl Fighting College Township to Keep Chickens
Video
Saharan dust drifting toward United States
Video
Mother of 12 year old charged with furnishing her son Four Loko
Video
Don't Miss
Submit A News Tip
Sign Up for Alerts
WTAJ Plus
Meet the Pros!