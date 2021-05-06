10 things to do this weekend in Central Pa.

(WTAJ) — From all of us at WTAJ-TV we want to wish every mom out there a very Happy Mother’s Day! Check out these events happening in your area this weekend.

1. Celebrate Mother’s Day by attending an orchestra

JSYO youth orchestra

The Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra (JSYO) will be performing a free spring concert Sunday, May 9, at 7 p.m. at the lower level of the Galleria Mall in Richland. It will take place right next to Auntie Anne’s.

Directed by David Anderson, the young musicians have prepared a program that includes Saint-Saëns’ Danse Macabre. It features Dr. Alex Dee, a violin soloist, director of Orchestral Studies and assistant professor of violin and viola at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

The seating area will be open at 6:40 p.m., and they require people to wear a mask and socially distance.

They’re also encouraging young musicians to audition for a spot in the JSYO. More information can be found on their website.

2. Attend the Johnstown Tomahawks’ special game this weekend

Johnstown Tomahawks’ jersey signing

The Johnstown Tomahawks will be honoring hospital workers, doctors, nurses and anyone directly fighting COVID-1 for the past 14 months, according to their press release. They will even be wearing special jerseys, which will be available for auction after the game.

The game takes place Saturday, May 8, at 7 p.m. at the 1st Summit Arena. They are going head-to-head against their East Division rival, the Maryland Black Bears.

All Conemaugh Health System employees can attend for free.

Tickets can be purchased online, by calling their office at 814-536-4625 or in the lobby of the 1st Summit Arena.

3. Have coffee with the Tyrone Police officers

Coffee with a Cop event

On Saturday, the Tyrone Police Department will be hosting a “Coffee with a Cop” event at the Bake Shop Bakes in the borough of Tyrone.

This is the second “Coffee with a Cop” event this year, with the first one being held at The Brew last month. It is an opportunity for the community to interact with their local law enforcement.

2-3 officers will be in attendance for the event, and a patrol car will be on display in front of the business. Families are encouraged to bring their children to enjoy the treats and interact with officers.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m

4. Enjoy the Plant Celebration & Garden Sale at the Centre Furnace Mansion\

26th Annual Plan Celebration and Garden Sale

Looking to improve your garden and plant collection for the summer? Come out to the 26th Annual Plant Celebration & Garden Sale that will be held at the Centre Furnace Mansion this Saturday.

The Plant Celebration sale will feature plants potted from the Mansion’s gardens and include new offerings, native Plants, annuals, vegetables, herbs, trees, and shrubs, and more.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Centre County Historical Society. The event starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday and will end at 2 p.m.

Parking will be relegated to the lower lawn along College Avenue, in the parking lot behind Esber Rugs, and limited parking will be available at the Centre Furnace Mansion due to Penn State Graduation.

More information can be found on the Centre County Historical Society website.

5. Head to the Spring Extravaganza Craft & Vendor Show!

Williamsburg Fair Grounds, Spring Extravaganza Show

Over 100 vendors will be at the Williamsburg Fair Grounds for the Spring Extravaganza Craft & Vendor Show Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lovers of antiques don’t want to miss out on this event. With a wide array of crafts, art, antiques and other vendors, there’s something for everyone. And if you get hungry, you can check out one of several vendors that will be serving up food.

On the entertainment side, there will be live music by local band The Caldwells, games by the Williamsburg Methodist Youth Group and a mobile throw lane from Slingers Throw House.

You can also stop and marvel at the cruise-in organized by the Blair County Antique Auto Club.

The address is 1019 Recreation Drive, Williamsburg. CDC guidelines will be followed and face masks are recommended.

No pets are allowed at the event (with the exception of certified service dogs).

6. Experience your own version of the Appalachian trail!

State College Area School District

The State College Area School District’s library department is bringing the Appalachian trail right to Centre County. On May 8 and 9, you can visit “State to State: Hike the Appalachian Trail Across SCASD” from 2 to 4 p.m. each day.

There are 14 stops along the “trail” where you stop and learn about the history and facts of each location. This event is geared toward elementary students.

Families can visit the states at their convenience, however many they wish and whatever order they prefer.

The “trail”:

Mount Nittany Elementary (Maine)

Mount Nittany Middle (New Hampshire)

Panorama Village (Vermont)

Spring Creek Elementary (Massachusetts)

Easterly Parkway (Connecticut)

Memorial Field (New York)

Delta Program (New Jersey)

State High (Pennsylvania)

Corl Street (Maryland)

Radio Park (West Virginia),

Park Forest Elementary (Virginia)

Park Forest Middle (Tennessee)

Gray’s Woods Elementary (North Carolina)

Ferguson Township Elementary (Georgia).

7. Attend the farm and food festival in Harrisburg!

The Spring food festival in Harrisburg

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, May 7 through Sunday, May 9 explore the farm show and festival for tasty treats and shopping experiences.

Located in the North Lot of the Pa. Farm Show Complex & Expo Center, the festival will offer various food vendors and Pa. Preferred marketplace vendors.

To view the full list of menu items and vendors visit www.farmshow.pa.gov.

8. Celebrate Mother’s Day by enjoying a yummy brunch

Mother’s Day Brunch

Take your mom to brunch this Sunday at the Spring Dam Brewing Co. for their first-ever Mother’s Day celebration from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Enjoy their famous lasagna with a fresh side salad or taste the strawberry fields with their strawberry salad and poppy seed dressing. While you’re there, indulge in some white sangria or a Bloody Mary!

Want to stay in? Check out these recipes that are sure to give your Mom the taste of a 5-star restaurant.

9. Head out to Altoona for a Curve game!

Fun events at Altoona Curve games this weekend

Visit the ballpark this weekend for two fun promotional games!

Friday, May 7 at 6 p.m., four lucky fans will have a change to win lottery tickets for a whole month. Not a winner? Don’t worry, you will receive a lottery coupon just for attending the game.

Sunday, May 9 at 2.p.m., The Ritchey’s Dairy Curve Kids’ Club is FREE for kids age 3-12. All members get 1 free Grandstand, Weis Markets 1B Bleacher or UPMC Health Plan Home Run Junction ticket to every Sunday game

To view other promotional games or to see the schedule for the rest of the season visit www.milb.com/altoona

10. Visit West Overton during their season opening Makers Market

West Overton Makers Market

Take a trip to Westmoreland County this weekend for the Makers Market at West Overton Museums.

The craft show features local artists and makers set up around the West Overton homestead for a spring shopping event. There are no fees for guests to attend and parking is also free.

The museum gift shop will also be open for guests and tickets can be purchased for a guided tour of the West Overton Homestead and West Overton Distilling.

Visit the West Overton Museums Facebook page for a full list of vendors.