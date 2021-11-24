10 things to do this weekend in Central Pa.

(WTAJ)- WTAJ would like to wish you and your family a happy Thanksgiving. Check out these events happening this weekend in our area.

1. Christmas In Our Hometown (Huntingdon County)

Artificial Christmas Tree with Decorations, detail (Travel and Vacation) christmas tree,decorations,seasonal,pine,december,green

Join The Orbisonia Rockhill Furnace Historical Society and get into the Christmas spirit with their Christmas in Our Hometown celebration this Saturday, Nov. 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Kicking off the event taking place at Cromwell Street in Orbisonia is the Community Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. Gather around with Victorian Carolers, the Bagpipes of the Southernland, dignitaries, local scout troops and even Santa himself in lighting the Twin Boroughs’ Christmas Tree.

Then starting at 6 p.m., there will be a nativity hayride, some Christmas storytime, a musical play of “The Legend of Silent Night”, an artic house tour, a Christmas sweet shoppe and a Christmas tree contest.

For more information on the list of events, visit their Facebook page.

2. Turkey Trot (Blair County)

The 10th annual Perry Wellington 4.5 Mile Turkey Trot is also taking place on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 8:30 a.m. This event includes a 4.5-mile run and a 2-mile run/walk.

Racers must wear a race number to show that they are a participant. Certain bibs will be given to racers, pertaining to which race they are signed up for.

Race packets will be available for pick up Friday, Nov. 26 from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Blair Regional YMCA. There will also be awards given out.

Registration for the event can be done online through the Blair Regional YMCA. The deadline to sign up is Nov. 26 at 11 a.m.

3. Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday is a shopping holiday held the Saturday after Thanksgiving during one of the busiest shopping times of the year. To counter Black Friday and national chains and franchises, Small Business Saturday focuses on supporting the ‘mom-and-pop’ shops that live right in your community. Here are a few good events to check out and support local businesses that kick off on Saturday:

Shop Small in Bellefonte with the “Shop Small Crawl.” A fun way to get out and check out some of the unique small businesses in Bellefonte. The best part is, you could be entered to win a $500 gift card!! The event runs multiple weeks into Dec. For more information and a list of participating local shops, make sure you check out Downtown Bellefonte Inc’s website.

Blair County “Shop Small Crawl” will also kick-off on Back Friday/Small Business Saturday. Just make sure you get an official Shop Small Crawl bag and start your shopping. This event will also run multiple weeks so you have plenty of time to get your shopping done and still be eligible for big prizes! For more information, you can join the 2021 Shop Small Crawl Facebook group to keep up with everyone. Just follow the link to the official Facebook Event page and you’ll find all you need.

4. Grand Illumination (Bedford County)

Tis the season to celebrate. Join Omni Bedford Springs Resort for their annual holiday tradition with the lighting of the holiday tree in front of the resort and a day filled with themed activities for everyone to enjoy.

Santa Claus will make his first appearance of the year, carolers will stroll the property and special performances will set the event in motion. All neighbors, guests and associates are invited to visit and enjoy the holiday glow and decorations, throughout the holiday season.



Looking to spend the night? You’re in luck! They even have a special tree lighting package that includes your room and breakfast for two. For more information, make sure you check out their website or Facebook event.

5. Holiday Night of Lights (Bedford County)

Christmas is just around the corner – celebrate with the Holiday Nights of Lights at the Bedford County Fairgrounds!

This is a drive-thru display that showcases over 100 businesses in the county.

The display will be from 6 to 9 p.m. between Nov. 26 and 28. There is a suggested donation of $10 per vehicle.

6. Free Range Exploration of SCI Cresson (Cambria County)

The former SCI prison in Cresson is opening its door for visitors to explore at their own pace from Nov. 26 to 28. There are over 20 buildings to navigate within the 34 acres of the prison complex. This includes the remaining historical buildings from the tuberculosis sanatorium.

There are several time slots to choose from over the weekend and tickets can be purchased for $10 each online. This event is only for guests ages 18 and up.

7. Visit a tree farm and cut down your perfect Christmas tree

With Christmas only a month away, it’s that time when many people start putting up decorations. At the center of it all often includes a tree. If you love the smell of pine through your home, a fun family tradition includes setting out and cutting down your own.

There are many tree farms in the area. Some of these farms even have other activities such as meeting Santa Claus, farm animals to feed, and Christmas shops.

At JB Tree Farm in Huntingdon County, you’ll find any tree small or tall, perfect for your home. Visit their website to find additional information on preparing for your tree farm experience. They also offer wagon rides and many homemade wreaths.

In Cambria County visit Klines tree farm. They have an assortment of trees that include fir, spruce, pine and more. Santa Claus is also making a stop multiple days throughout December.

In Bedford County, both Sellers Tree Farm in Bedford and Kuhne Tree Farm in Everett are opening this weekend.

Visit the Pennsylvania Christmas Tree Growers Association for a full directory of tree farms in Central Pa.

8. Winterfest Soup Sampling and Tree Lighting (Blair County)

Every Friday after Thanksgiving, Downtown Hollidaysburg gets the community excited for the season with a soup sampling and tree lighting. A ticket for the soup sampling will allow you to try favorite recipes from nine area restaurants with the chance to vote for your favorite.

Leading up to the tree lighting there will be live music, an ice sculptor and a visit from Santa himself. All of this kicks off at 5 p.m. with WTAJ’s own, Joe Murgo. Soup tickets are available in advance or the night of but get there early because it gets busy.

9. Light Up Somerset & Holiday Parade (Somerset County)

The season for giving is right around the corner in Somerset. This weekend, they’ll officially kick-off Christmas as they flip the switch on the holiday lights and welcome a special guest at the free Light Up Somerset & Holiday Parade event.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 27, near 130 N Center Avenue in Somerset. For the entire day, Small Business Saturday (Uptown Businesses), holiday design contests (Uptown Diamond), local holiday pop-ups (Uptown Stores) and a “story stroll” (Mary S. Biesecker Library) will take place. Then, once 3 p.m. hits, more holiday-themed festivities will take place.

The schedule, according to Somerset Inc. website, includes:

Christkindlmarkt on the Diamond – 3 to 9 p.m.

Holiday Parade begins – 5:30 p.m. (followed by Santa’s magic lighting the tree at the Courthouse)

Additional festivities – 6 to 9 p.m. (wagon rides, food vendors, kids activities, music, dancing, etc.)

For more information, such as streets that will be closed, a detailed schedule of events, or a map of the area, head to the Somerset Inc. website and check out their flyer.

10. Penn’s Cave & Wildlife Park’s Holiday Sights & Lights (Centre County)

Penn’s Cave located in Centre Hall, PA

This weekend, head to Penn’s Cave & Wildlife Park for their holiday special evening.

At the Holiday Sights and Lights event Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., there will be a live reindeer exhibit, a “Merry Maze,” free kids rides on the Gemstone Express Tram, and a new young wolf pack ready to make their official debut on the wildlife tour. The event is part of the traditional cave tours from, and tickets can be purchased online.

This weekend also kicks off their Cave Evening Lantern Tours, which is a special, limited tour of the cavern only offered during the holiday weekends.

At the end of these tours, there will be large Christmas light displays and holiday decorations throughout the Penn’s Cave property. The last weekend available for the event is Dec. 18.