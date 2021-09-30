10 things to do this weekend in Central Pa.

(WTAJ)- The fall season is in full swing, especially with the leaves starting to change. Check out these events happening in our area.

1. Bedford Fall Foliage Festival (Bedford County)

How did Sept. 22 become the official first day of fall? Why is it called fall? And why are pumpkins such a big thing this time of year? (AP Photo/Toby Talbot)

There’s no better way to ring in the fall season than the Bedford Fall Foliage Festival! With over 400 vendors in downtown Bedford, there are a ton of things to choose from. Check out clothes, jewelry, furniture, home decor, food, drinks, and anything else you can think of! Or pull up a chair and listen to live entertainment on two different stages. And if you can’t make it this weekend, the festival will continue next week as well!

The festival will take place Oct. 2 and 3, and will reopen the following weekend on Oct. 9 and 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about the scheduled events go here.

2. Gobbler’s Knob Wine Festival (Jefferson County)

Unbreakable glasses aren’t just used for sipping wine — you can also enjoy cold drinks, juice, spritzers and sangria in them when outside. They are also useful learning tools for young kids developing dexterity and coordination.

Head to Gobbler’s Knob for their annual wine festival! There are two sessions to choose from on Oct. 2. Session one goes from 2 to 5 p.m. and session two runs from 6 to 9 p.m. A standard ticket is $30 and includes wine tastings, a wine glass, hors d’ouvers and live music. A ticket for a designated driver costs $15 and does not include tastings or a glass.

Tickets will not be sold at the door. They must be purchased online or at Gobbler’s Knob and Laska’s Pizza.

You must be 21 to attend this festival.

3. Stoneycreek 2nd Annual Halloween Bash (Cambria County)

Halloween might be a few more weeks away, but it’s never to early to celebrate with a bash! From music acts to haunted trails, costumes, and kids zone, Lorain Borough Park/ Stonycreek Hiking Trails is having a bash to remember. It takes place in the park, Saturday, Oct. 2nd beginning at 11 a.m., and having a Trunk or Treat from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Costume judging for kids (and the adults out there) will begin at 3:30 p.m. From there, there’s plenty of live music, food and drink to enjoy before hitting the haunted hiking trails at 7 p.m. Proceeds from the event will go towards the trails, and park projects. A portion will also be donated to a father and 4 children who lost their wife/mother to COVID-19.

For a full list of vendors, food trucks, and the costume contest categories, check out their event page on Facebook.

4. Get In the Halloween Spirit With a Double Spooky Feature

Can you believe we’re already looking at October? Halloween is right around the corner! Why not get the 31 days of Halloween kicked off the right way with a spooky double feature at your local drive-in?!

The Hi-Way Drive-in in Carrolltown will feature Oct. 1st and 2nd the debut of Venom: Let There Be Carnage at 7:30 p.m. then follow it up with the new Sam Raimi film, The Unholy, both films rated PG-13.

Or if that’s a bit too much of a scare this early in the season, you can check out the new animated Addams Family 2 followed by Beetlejuice at The Bar Ann in Portage AND at the Silver Drive-in in Johnstown. The Bar Ann will also open up early at 5:30 p.m. for Trunk or Treat!

Super 322 Drive-In in Woodland and Moonlite Drive-In in Brookville are featuring the Addams Family 2 and Scoob, and as we all know, no ghosts can get past Scooby and Shaggy! Moonlite will have a Trunk or Treat beginning at 5 p.m. The Super 322 will feature a Trunk or Treat NEXT weekend, Oct 9.

5. Phantom Fall Fest (Allegheny County)

Travel to Kennywood Park this weekend for the start of Phantom Fall Fest. During the day, visitors can enjoy family-friendly fun, such as festive food and a “unique Kennywood autumn atmosphere” along with the usual rides and rollercoasters.

However, a soon as the sun goes down, the Phantom takes screams to the extreme with five haunted houses and four scare zones, according to Kennywood’s website.

This event will take place every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until the end of October.

The ride lineup includes as follows:

Friday Night Attractions

Aero 360, Black Widow, Cosmic Chaos, Exterminator, Ghostwood Estate, Gran Prix, Jack Rabbit, Musik Express, Phantom’s Revenge, Pirate, Racer, Sky Rocket, SwingShot

Saturday and Sunday Day + Night Attractions

Aero 360, Black Widow, Cosmic Chaos, Exterminator, Ghostwood Estate, Gran Prix, Jack Rabbit, Musik Express, Phantom’s Revenge, Pirate, Racer, Sky Rocket, SwingShot

Saturday and Sunday Day Attractions

Auto Race, Merry-Go-Round, Noah’s Ark, Old Mill, Turtle, Whip, Thomas Town Rides, Up to 9 Kiddieland Rides

Children 12 and under are welcome to wear costumes into the park during the duration of the Phantom Fall Fest, however, some costumes may not be permitted on select rides for safety purposes.

For more information, head to Kennywood Park’s website. Additionally, more information on fall-related festivals happening in Pittsburgh can be found online at Visit Pittsburgh’s website

6. Octoberfest 2021 (Clearfield County)

File photo: Man drinking pint of beer.

The second annual Octoberfest in Downtown DuBois kicks off this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. along West Long Avenue.

The event is free to attend. It will feature food trucks, games, vendors, crafts, a baking contest, car show, fire trick, music, entertainment and woodcarving, according to the event’s Facebook page. Additionally, there will be an action at 4 p.m. for the carving that will be created on the day of the event.

The car show, called the Wheels of Yesteryears Car Show, will display classic and muscle cars.

All proceeds will help the downtown group.

For more information, head to Downtown DuBois PA Facebook page.

7. Haunted Walk (Clearfield County)

Curwensville Lake will host its annual Haunted Walk on Friday, Oct.1 and Saturday, Oct. 2 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the lake, on both days.

The Haunted Walk is a fundraiser organized by Friends of Curwensville Lake. For $5 a person, guests can walk through the fields and woods surrounding the lake and encounter spooky or scary scenes at various spots. It is important to note that the walk is not recommended for guests under five years old, as they may scare easily. This event is open to both campers and the general public.

After the walk, enjoy a warm bonfire and some tasty treats from food vendors!

Also at Curwensville Lake, guests camping on the grounds can enjoy campsite-to-campsite trick-or-treating from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2. This event is available to campers only. For more information on camping availability, rentals and rates, visit the Curwensville Lake website.

8. Autumn Leaf Festival (Clarion County)

Head out to Clarion County for the 68th annual Autumn Leaf Festival which starts Saturday, Oct. 2! Attracting over 500,000 people each year, the festival features a long list of events and entertainment including, “the Autorama Cruise-in,” “Tournament of Leaves Parade,” “Antique Tractor Show,” and “Culture Nights.”

Some entertainment events require registration in advance. For more information on specific events and how to register visit Clarion County’s website.

Also at the festival will be a farmer’s and craft show.

Can’t make it this weekend? Don’t worry! The Festival will run daily until Sunday, Oct. 10.

More information on the Autumn Leaf Festival and a full schedule of daily events can be found on their Facebook page.

9. Apple Cider Festival (Cambria County)

A big fan of apple cider? Well, the Apple Cider Festival in Patton will be an event you may want to check out.

There will be over 100 vendors of handmade crafts, food vendors, cider pressing demonstrations, live music, environmental education programs, chainsaw carving, hayrides and more.

The festival will take place at Muskrat Beach #2 located at Prince Gallitzin State Park on 966 Marina Road, Patton, PA on Sunday, Oct. 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Buses will be transporting individuals from the main marina starting at 9:30 a.m. till 5 p.m. There will also be a pontoon shuttle boat at the Killbuck Boat Launch from 9 a.m. till 4 p.m.

Admission and parking are free and donations will be accepted to go towards Prince Gallitzin State Park improvement projects. For more information visit the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

10. Pumpkin Patch Picking

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 22: Early morning dew on pumpkins, ready to be picked for Halloween at Garson Farm PYO on October 22, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

With the start of the fall season comes many great activities that include decorating, baking and the carving of a certain fruit. Yes, pumpkins are considered fruit. Pumpkins are an autumn staple and have been adorning the porches of homes, made into pies and crafted into Jack-o’-lanterns for Halloween. Central PA has a great selection of farms with pumpkin patches that are prime for picking: