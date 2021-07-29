10 things to do this weekend in Central Pa.

(WTAJ)– Get outside and enjoy the warm weather and sunshine by visiting these events happening this weekend!

1. Pup Art at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art

The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art will be displaying a unique art exhibit on Sunday featuring some furry friends from the Bedford County Humane Society.

The “Pup Art” event will take place at the Hall at Kinton’s Knob and feature many works from local makers and artists who craft custom pieces of art for your pet. Live music, artisan booths, food and drinks for kids and adults will also be available at the event.

Proceeds from the event will go towards two non-profit organizations in Bedford County. Those who attend are also welcome to bring their pets if they are on a leash.

Individual tickets start at $30 and youth 14 & under are free. To make a reservation, visit sama-art.org.

2. Mountain City Beer and Wine Festival

The Jaffa Shrine Center will be hosting the Mountain City Beer and Wine Festival on Saturday, Aug. 7.

The outdoor festival will be split into two sessions in the afternoon and evening. Both will feature over 125 different beers available to sample along with wine and spirits.

Tickets purchased in advance cost $30 and tickets purchased at the event will cost $40. VIP access that includes an hour-early entrance, indoor and outdoor seating and access to indoor restrooms throughout the festival will cost $50. Those who attend as designated drivers will be free.

To purchase your tickets in advance, head to the Jaffa Shrine Center’s website.

3. Railroad City Reads: Songs and Stories for Kids

Join the Altoona Area Public Library and the Railroaders Memorial Museum on Saturday, July 31 for a very special railroad-themed storytime full of books, songs, rhymes, and more!

Miss Kristy, from the Altoona Area Public Library, and her entertaining guest Miss Melanie, will read books and sing songs to any youngster in attendance. You can even tour the museum before or after the event!

Stories begin on the hour at 12 p.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m. This event is free with the price of admission to the museum.

For more information about the event visit their Facebook page.

4. Ebensburg Homecoming 2021

Fireworks

Ebensburg Homecoming was started in the summer of 1997 for the Ebensburg Bicentennial celebration. Since then, it has become a yearly tradition.

Every July, the community gets together to celebrate the summer months and welcome former Ebensburg residents home. The celebration consists of many different events and gets bigger and better every year! You check out the schedule on their website.

Ebensburg Main Street Partnership will also hold a 50/50 raffle and basket raffle at Lake Rowena and Fireworks begin at dusk!

For more information about the event visit their Facebook page or their website.

5. Tasting in the Wilds Festival

Tasting in The Wilds is a wine, beer and food festival that celebrates the taste of the PA wilds in downtown Ridgway on July 31.

It runs from noon to 8 p.m. at The Firemen’s Lot on Route 219 across from Sheetz. Check out a wide variety of breweries, wineries and food while listening to local artists, participating in a cornhole tournament or entering a homemade wine and beer contest. This event is the largest annual fundraiser for the Ridgway Heritage Council.

A $5 donation will be taken at the gate. All open containers must stay on the grounds.

Everyone must bring a valid photo ID in order to be admitted to the festival – people under 21 will not be permitted to attend. Guests may not bring alcoholic beverages onto the festival grounds.

WINERIES AND DISTILLERIES

RICH VALLEY WINES

BROKENSTRAW VALLEY WINERY

THE WINERY AT WILCOX

BREWERIES

ALLEGHENY DISTRIBUTORS – Offering domestic beer and seltzers

CRESCENT DISTRIBUTORS – Offering domestic beer and seltzers

LOST IN THE WILDS BREWERY

BIG RAIL BREWING COMPANY

STRAUBS BREWERY

​WICKED WARREN’S

​LOGYARD BREWING

​NORTH COUNTRY BREWING

SPIRITS

TRIPLE NICKEL DISTILLERY

​DELONG ENTERPRISES

FOOD

ANYTIME LUNCH

GYPSY WAGON FOOD TRUCK

ELK COUNTY FOODS

​DONUTS DOGS AND DRINKS

ENTERTAINMENT

ONE LAST BREATH

SLEEPWALKER

HOLLOW MOON

JOHN MICHALOWSKI

For more information about the event visit their website.

6. Fireman’s Festival and Car Cruise

The Conemaugh Township Fireman’s Festival & Car Cruise will take place July 31 at 1 p.m. at Greenhouse Park in Johnstown.

All proceeds benefit the Conemaugh Township Volunteer Fire Department. Spectators get into the festival for free – to enter your car into the car show, the fee is $5.

The first 100 car show participants will receive a unique dash plaque. Check out food and drinks from Red’s Texas BBQ, Perfectly Imperfect Pizza and Von’s United Beverage. Anyone interested in putting their throwing skills to the test can try out axe throwing at the festival with Axe Masters Somerset.

For more information on the event visit their Facebook page.

7. 3rd Avenue Folk and Arts Fest

The Bottle Works Art Center will hold its annual 3rd Avenue Folk and Arts Fest from Friday, July 30 to Sunday, Aug. 1.

The event will feature tons of vendors, demonstrations, dancing, live music, food, a Kid’s Zone, street painting and more.

More information on the 3rd Avenue Folk and Arts Fest can be found on the event’s Facebook page.

8. Clearfield County Fair

In its 160th year, the Clearfield County Fair returns to the Clearfield County Fair and Park for a fun-filled week of events, Sunday, Aug. 1 to Saturday, Aug. 7.

Tickets for those 36-inches and over are $8, those under the height limit will be granted free admission. If guests under 36-inches should want to ride any attractions, an $8 ticket will need to be purchased. Parking for the entire week is $4.

A full breakdown of day-to-day event times and locations can be viewed for interested guests on the Clearfield County Fair’s website.

9. Cool off at a water park

Aria Repasky, 10, makes a splash as she hits the water after a ride down the waterslide at the North Boundary Park swimming pool and waterpark, as temperatures hit over 90 degrees Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Cranberry Township, Pa., Butler County. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

With weather anticipated to be in the mid-70s, it’s the perfect time to grab your swimming gear and some sunscreen and head to a waterpark nearest you.

Some of the most notable places across Pennsylvania are as follows:

DelGrosso’s Amusement Park and Laguna Splash Water Park

The Italian-themed water park is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day except Tuesday. Some attractions of the water park include the River Lazio (lazy river), Wave Oceano (wave pool), Bambini Cove, Laguna Slides and Laguna Waterworks.

To learn more about specific attractions their water park has to offer as well as ticket pricing, visit DelGrosso’s website.

Idlewild and SoakZone

This family-friendly park is open every day from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Some attractions at the SoakZone include Captain Kidd’s Adventure Galley, Float Away Bay, Hydro Racers, Little Squirts, Pipeline Plunge, Serpentine Slides, Tipping Bucket and the Wowabunga Family Wave Pool.

For more information about the park, visit Idlewild and SoakZone’s website.

Sandcastle Waterpark

Named Pittsburgh’s best family water park, Sandcastle is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. There’s something to do for everyone in terms of attractions. They have rides and slides, waves, rivers, pools and kiddie slides.

With so much to do, you can visit Sandcastle’s website to learn more about what to expect.

10. Take a hike

Before summer ends, there’s plenty of sights to see. Pennsylvania has nearly 3,000 hiking trails, according to All Trails. Each of them offers its own unique view. The most famous trail is Mount Minsi via Appalachian Trail near Delaware Water Gap. However, if you’re not up to travel there, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best local trails.

Somerset offers some of the greatest hiking experiences locally. All Trails rates Pump House Trail Loop as the most popular followed by Beam Rock Trail.

Johnstown offers less elevation than Somerset, and instead, there are hiking trails that have history attached to them. Stackhouse Park is rated as the top trail, but the Path of the Flood Trail to Stable Bend comes in as a close second.

In Huntingdon, a challenging yet rewarding hike awaits called Thousand Steps. As its name suggests, the 1.5-mile hike is a series of 1,000 steep steps.

Altoona has easier hiking trails, such as the 5-mile-long Canoe Lake and Beaver Pond Trail Loop, which has significantly less elevation than Thousand Steps.

State College has several different trails, but the highest rated is the Mount Nittany Loop. It’s 5 miles and it’s estimated to take two hours to complete.

For more information on these trails or if you’re looking for trails that we’re mentioned, you can head to the All Trails website which allows you to search for trails in your area.