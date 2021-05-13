10 things to do this weekend in Central Pa.

(WTAJ) — Enjoy the sunshine this weekend and head out to these events happening in your area!

1. Armed Forces Night at the Jennerstown Speedway

Image of Jennerstown Speedway.

Armed Forces Appreciation Night with a 5 division racing program including the Martella’s Pharmacies Late Models, Stoystown Auto Wreckers Modifieds.

One Stop Auto Sales Pro Stocks, Ron’s Collision Center Street Stocks and the Somerset Trust Company Fast & Furious 4’s. All active and retired military will receive free admission to the speedway.

Tickets can be purchased online. Visit Jennerstown Speedway on Facebook for more information.

2. Kid’s Fishing Derby at that Smokey Valley Sportsman Club

Fishing Derby.

The Smokey Valley Sportsman Club will be hosting a kid’s fishing derby on Sunday, May 16 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is open to the public for any kids under 16 to join in on the fun.

The Smokey Valley Sportsman Club says there is no cost and that refreshments will be available.

On Saturday, May 15, they will also be hosting the 2nd Annual Hooks & Hoses fishing derby.

$1,500 in cash prizes in tagged fish and $1,500 total cash prizes in raffles will be available to win. Entry tickets are $10.

Other small games of chance like 50/50, rip tickets, gun raffles, meat raffles, separate lunker contest will be available. It’s open to the public and a fishing license is required for catch & release fishing.

Smokey Valley Sportsman Club address: 226 Smokey Lane, Hastings PA.

Visit the Sportsman Club on Facebook for more.

3. Visit Canoe Creek State Park

Canoe Creek State Park

With the weather looking mild this weekend, consider taking a trip to Canoe Creek State Park in Frankstown Township.

The park offers many activities from hiking, picnicking, swimming, boating and fishing. The park also has many tails and paths including the popular old Blair Limestone Company kilns. Cabins overlooking the lake are also available to rent offering electric heat and modern conveniences throughout.

Visit the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation & Natural Resources website for more information.

4. Eat some of the area’s best Ice Cream

Ice Cream

Ice Cream is always a great treat during the spring and summer months and Central Pennsylvania isn’t short on local shops. Here are some of the best Ice Cream to try this weekend in our area.

Frosty Cow Soft Serve – Altoona

The Meadows Original Frozen Custard – Duncansville

The Milky Way – East Freedom

The American Kream Soft Serve – Hopewell

Krispy Kream Drive In – Belsano

Riddle’s Ice Cream Shop – Spring Mills

Brandy Camp Creamery – St Marys

Sherwood creamery – Clearfield

5. Support the Humane Society at a Johnstown Tomahawks game

Johnstown Tomahawks

The Johnstown Tomahawks are hosting the Danbury Hat Tricks for this year’s “Pucks & Paws” game, which directly benefits the Humane Society of Cambria County.

A portion of ticket sales will go to the shelter. The best part? You can bring your dogs! In exchange, a $5 donation per dog will be collected when you enter; this will directly benefit the Humane Society. The Humane Society is also accepting donations of food and supplies: a full list can be found here.

All pets must remain leashed and pet owners are responsible for any clean-up. The game is Sunday at 3 p.m. at 1st Summit Arena (326 Napoleon St. Johnstown) Tickets are $10 each and children age 2 and under may enter for free.

6. Take part in the 1st Annual Rubber Ducky Race Fundraiser

Rubber Duck race

The inaugural Rubber Ducky Race Fundraiser, that benefits Mending Hearts Animal Rescue will take place this Saturday, May 15 at 2 p.m. in Williamsburg at the Lower Creamery Trail.

Organizers say the ducks will sell for $5 each or 6 for $25, with all proceeds going to the Mending Hearts Animal Rescue. Flat donations for Mending Hearts will also be accepted.

Special events and games will be available on Race Day starting at Noon at the Lower Trail Creamery where hot food, drinks, and ice cream will be available for purchase. Ducks will be sold until supplies last.

The fastest duck will earn its owner a $50 cash prize, and prizes will be awarded to the top 3 finishers.

To register or learn more about this event, visit the sign up website.

7. Celebrate the Spring weather by checking out the Springfest in Hollidaysburg

Image of Springfest 2019.

Take a stroll in downtown Hollidaysburg to enjoy the Springfest, hosted by the Hollidaysburg Area Community Partnership.

The event will feature live entertainment, shopping specials, a Window Flower Hunt, and more, which kicks off with the YMCA Diamond Dash at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 15.

The local stores in Hollidaysburg will open around 10 a.m., and most will stay open until about 2 p.m. and will have specials throughout the day.

In addition to the YMCA Diamond Dash and Kid’s Race that will take place in the morning, there will also be music from Ellie Irwin, Asbury Lane, a performance from the HAHS Drumline and Story Time with Miss Melanie from The Hollidaysburg Area Public Library.

For more information on this event, visit the Hollidaysburg Area Community Partnership Facebook page.

8. Raise money for childhood cancer

Image of Kaylee Kruise.

Kaylee Kruise was a local 11-year-old girl of Blair County who recently lost her life to brain cancer and loved to dance.

A “Dancing for Kaylee Zumbathon” will be held Sunday, May 16, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., by the Groove Fitness Studio to benefit Kaylee’s family and the Brian Morden Foundation. The foundation raises funds to support children with cancer and their families, and for childhood cancer research.

The event will be held at the Roundhouse Harley-Davidson, 2626 PA-764, Duncansville Pa., 16635.

Adult tickets are $10 and child tickets (10 and under) are $10. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. Food vendors and other fun events will be included!

9. Participate in the Meyersdale Relay for Life 5K Color Run/Walk

Meyersdale Relay for Life 5K Color Run/Walk Facebook page.

Get active for a cause at this weekend’s event in Meyersdale.

The event takes place Saturday, May 15, at the Paul E. Fuller Park in Meyersdale, according to their Facebook page. The proceeds will go toward funding and awareness to save lives from cancer.

The price is $35 for those 13 and over, $25 for kids ages 4 to 1, and kids under 3 can participate for free.

Registration starts at 9 a.m., and the event starts at 10 a.m.

10. Hike for a hero at the Ghost Town Trail

Cambria County Veteran Affairs Facebook page.

The 5th Annual Cambria County Hero Hike takes place Saturday, May 15.

The yearly hike takes place along the Ghost Town Trail form Nanty Glo to Ebensburg to honor sacrifices made by those serving in uniform, according to their Facebook page.

To adhere to the CDC safety guidelines, they said this year’s Hero Hike will not have a set start or finish time. However, they will have a brief ceremony at the Pfc. Peter Coleman Memorial Underpass at 1 p.m., which is located a quarter of a mile from the 424 Prave Street trailhead in Ebensburg.

Those interested in participating are encouraged to call the Veterans Community Initiatives at 814-255-0355 to sign up.

They said donations are welcome, but they are not required.