10 things to do in Central Pa. this weekend

(WTAJ) — The weather is warming up! Catch some sun this weekend by heading outdoors for these fun events!

1. Head to Vale Wood Farms for the Summertime Jubilee!

Credit: Vale Wood Farms.

Vale Wood Farms is inviting the community to come to their customer appreciation event: the Summertime Jubilee. It starts at 11 a.m. June 6 and will go until 5 p.m with free admission and free parking. There is a wide variety of activities to participate in, from hayride farm tours to live music to a cow milking contest. Yes, a cow milking contest.

Scheduled Events:

12 p.m.: Cow Milking Contest

1 to 4 p.m.: Live Music from the group “Tree”

Ongoing Events:

Cow Patty Bingo

Hayride farm tours

Tour the family farm homestead

Tour the dairy processing plant

Tractors and Classic Cars

Farm themed games

Food available:

Vale Wood Farms is located at 517 Valewood Road in Loretto.

2. Jam out to local rock bands!

A detail of the guitar used by musician Kurt Cobain during Nirvana’s famous MTV Unplugged in New York concert in 1993, is pictured at the Hard Rock Cafe Piccadilly Circus in central London on May 15, 2020, prior to the auction of the guitar in Beverly Hills in June. – The 1959 Martin D-18E featured in the band’s performance in November 1993, five months before Cobain’s death at the age of 27. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

If you’re in the mood to rock out this weekend, head to the 2021 Mansion Mania Rockfest at Baker Mansion. Head to the Baker Mansion lawn and bring a chair or a blanket to sit on as you listen to local rock bands. The groups’ Challenger Deep and Half Tempted will perform from 1 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 6.

There will be a cash-only beer tent at Rockfest, which requires customers to be over 21 with a valid ID. Shuman’s Concession II food truck will be on-site as well.

Admission is $20 and is cash only at the door. Children 10 and under will get into the event for free. To purchase tickets in advance, you can order them online.

3. Join the PolkaFest-ivities

Johnstown Polkafest from a previous year.

Johnstown’s PolkaFest has returned after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. However, it’s in a new location this year with shortened dates.

The festival usually held at St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church the first weekend after Memorial Day every year since 1998. This year, it will be all day Friday and Saturday at Peoples Natural Gas Park.

PolkaFest features nationally known and award-winning Polka bands from throughout the country as well as local favorites, according to Visit Johnstown PA’s website. This year’s lineup will include five-time Grammy nominee Lynn Marie & E3 from Nashville with Eddie Rodick and Friends. Four-time Grammy nominee The Polka Family Band will be there as well.

So, grab your dancing shoes and enjoy two days of Polish and Slovenian bands, eating and shopping at the Polka party.

4. Cruise over to the 40th Annual Irvona Car Show

Image of a 1967 Dodge Coronet from Mel’s Car Show Facebook page.

On Sunday, June 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mel’s Car Show is holding the 40th Annual Irvona Car Show at Elderberry Park. The event is presented by Appalachian Security Solutions, according to the event Facebook post. Registration is $10.

It is a judged car show, so awards will be presented at 4 p.m. to the first three places in each class. There are 25 classes, so a total of 78 awards will be given.

There will be food, music by Lil’ Man Productions, basket fundraiser and other activities, they said.

Visit their Facebook to see a whole list of venders.

All proceeds will benefit the Irvona Volunteer Fire Department.

For more information on upcoming car shows, head to Mel’s Car Shows’ website.

5. Visit the Classic Car Show and Drive-In movie at the Bedford County Fairgrounds

Image from the Bedford Drive-In.

If you’re looking for a great event to go to this weekend involving classic cars, live music and a drive-in movie experience that you and the kids will enjoy, head to the Bedford County Fairgrounds this Saturday.

The Silver Lining Drive-In at the fairgrounds has partnered with the Bedford Speedway to have one event surrounding racecars. Beginning at noon, the Museum of Speed at the fairgrounds will hold roadsters, hot rods, jalopies and racecar exhibits at the speedway. Then starting at 7 p.m., the band Route 869 will perform ahead of the drive-in movie at the sliver screen at 9:15 p.m. They will be screening Disney and Pixar’s Cars.

Tickets for the classic car show start at $10 for adults and anyone under 16 years old is free. Tickets for the drive-in movie are $5 and can be purchased online at eventbrite.com. Children 9 and under are free for the movie. Those who attend the classic car show can attend the drive-in movie at no additional charge by showing their wristband.

More information about the event can be found by visiting bedfordcountychamber.com.

6. Participate in the 11th Annual SPC Edmundson Memorial Dice Run & Remembrance Day

Image from a previous Memorial Dice Run.

On Saturday, June 5, the SPC Chad A. Edmundson Memorial Foundation will be hosting their 11th Annual Memorial Dice Run and Remembrance Day.

It is to honor Chad A. Edmundson, who was killed near Baghdad, Iraq on May 27, 2009, by an IED while on a foot patrol. Edmunson was serving as an Infantryman in Operation Iraqi Freedom. He was a 2008 Williamsburg High School graduate.

The event will take place at Riverside Park in Williamsburg, Blair County. Registration for the Memorial Dice Run is from 9:30 am to 11:30 am, and kickstands will go up at noon. The cost for the event is $20 per rider and it will include the dice run, as well as dinner. All pre-registered riders and the 100 first registered riders on the day of the event will receive a free event t-shirt.

All proceeds from the event will benefit local veterans and military families in need. For more information on the event, visit the Chad A. Edmundson Memorial Foundation’s website.

7. Enjoy the Children’s Bag Giveaway & Scavenger Hunt in Bellefonte this weekend

Image from the Rotary Club’s Facebook Page.

With the annual Children’s Fair postponed until 2022, the Bellefonte Sunrise Rotary Club will be hosting a Children’s Bag Giveaway & Scavenger Hunt at the Bellefonte Train Station.

The event will be a drive-up or walk-up goody bag giveaway for children, that takes place on Saturday, June 5th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The goody bags will have some assorted treats and activities, and children are invited to participate in an optional scavenger hunt as well. More information on this event can be found on the Bellefonte Sunrise Rotary Club’s Facebook page.

8. Amusement parks are open again! Find a park near you

Little girl try to catch bubbles, Getty Images.

Many amusement parks opened up on Memorial Day Weekend so consider a day in the park this weekend. There are lots of options to make a day trip out of it or a weekend adventure. Here are some of our favorites

Delgrosso’s Amusement Park located in Tipton, PA will be opening their water park this weekend from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Along with the rides which will open at noon and close at 8:30 p.m.

Hershey Park will also be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. A new attraction Hershey is having is their Chocolate Town which now houses the park’s largest coaster as well as a brand-new chocolate restaurant and ice cream parlor.

Kennywood amusement park in West Mifflin, PA has over a total of 40 rides and attractions. The park hours for Saturday are 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; on Sunday they close at 7 p.m. They also have a Bites and Pints food festival that starts at 1 p.m. and closes when the park does.

9. Go yard saling for a good cause

Event flyer for the Yard Sale from Facebook.

In Huntingdon County, there will be a community yard sale. The yard sale takes place at Portstown Park. It starts at 8 a.m. and even if it will be raining, they plan to do the yard sale.

People who are partaking in the yard sale are expected to make reservations for the tables. For an entire 12-foot table, it will cost $10. If someone would rather reserve half of the table, it will cost them $5.

Proceeds from the reservations will go towards the Huntingdon County Humane Society. Any money made from the sale of items can be kept by the seller.

10. Head to the beach

Hawn’s overlook in the mountains of Pennsylvania with a view of Raystown Lake in the fall before sunset

With the ocean a good drive away there are still plenty of beach option in the region.

Raystown Lake located in Huntingdon County is the largest lake reservoir that is located in PA. There are a ton of family-friendly activities such as great hiking trails, a water park, boat tours, and many more.

Prince Gallitzin Park located in Patton, PA is home to Glendale Lake which has a great swimming area. There also is some wildlife to observe and boating for the family to do.

Canoe Creek State Park located in Hollidaysburg, PA has a lake and is also great for fishing. The park is also a resting spot for some migrating birds and also serves as a summer nesting spot. The beaches at these lakes are open from sunrise to sundown.