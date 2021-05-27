10 things to do in Central Pa. this weekend

(WTAJ) — Memorial Day Weekend is here! Check out these events happening throughout the weekend to kick off summer.

1. Watch fireworks at Altoona Curve vs Erie SeaWolves

Image from Altoona Curve firework show on July 4th.

The Altoona Curve will host the Erie SeaWolves all weekend, giving you TWO chances this Memorial Day weekend to enjoy some family fun with the Curve at People’s Natural Gas Field. Each game begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

In addition to a ball launch to benefit the Miracle League of Blair County, they will have a postgame Kids Run the Bases and fireworks.

For tickets visit the Curve’s website.

2. Attend the DuBois Shine Car Show

Image from the DuBois Shine Facebook page.

The First Class Children’s Foundation Car Show season kicks off on Memorial Day weekend with their most popular event from last year, DuBois Shine. This car show will take place on May 30 at the DuBois High School.

Car registration will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the car show will go from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. There will be 10 classes this year! Each class will have 2 “Shine Awards” up for grabs.

The event will feature First Class merchandise, basket raffle, food truck, 50/50, and lottery tree. Spectators can enter for free while there’s a $10 fee to register your car into the show.

3. Swim in the Clearfield Community Pool

Image from the Clearfield Community Pool

The Clearfield Community Pool is reopening for the 2021 season this Saturday from 1 to 8 p.m. They will operate under the same hours Sunday and Monday before closing again for three days from June 1 to 3. They will officially reopen for the rest of the summer June 4.



Membership forms can be filled out at the pool during office hours from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

To view the form and a list of membership rates visit the Clearfield Community Pool’s website.

4. Take a trip down to Indiana County to enjoy the blues!

The Westsylvania Jazz and Blues Festival will take place May 29 in downtown Indiana from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Philadelphia Street, between 9th and 7th streets.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs if they would like a seat. The festival will go on rain or shine while checking out one of the restaurants in downtown Indiana.

There will also be two food trucks on site: The Coop and Kazcor Ravioli

5. Wave your flags at a Memorial Day Parade

Memorial Day parades in Central Pa. 2021

It’s been a while since anyone has attended a parade, but that can be changed this weekend! Tons of local counties will be hosting parades and other events in honor of Memorial Day.

Some notable events are the celebration at Old Bedford Village, the Bellefonte Memorial Day event and the Frysburg Hometown Heritage event.

To view a full list of parades and activities visit our Memorial Day Weekend story!

5. NASCAR at Jennerstown Speedway

NASCAR at Jennerstown Speedway in 2020

Jennerstown Speedway in Somerset County will be hosting the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour on Saturday, May 29. The series made their first visit to Jennerstown in June 2020 and plan to hit the track again this weekend for the Jennerstown Salutes 150.

The 600 plus horsepower modified racecars will be operated by some of the best drivers from all over the country. New York’s Craig Lutz won last year’s race be holding off a hard charge from veteran Dave Sapienza.

Local Late model and modified cars will also take to the track for their feature races. Fan merchandise will be on sale as well as food and beverages.

Grandstands open at 2:30 p.m. and qualifying begins at 4:45 p.m. with racing starting at 5 p.m.

6. Car & Bike Show at Curwensville Lake

Stock Snap of vintage car

One thing people love to do on Memorial Day is head to a local car show to see some vehicles of the past or show off a great classic. The Wheels at the Lake Car & Bike Show at Curwensville Lake this Saturday will feature many of the area’s classic automobiles and motorcycles while donating to a good cause.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Clearfield Special Olympics who will be on-site assisting with the show and handing out trophies to be the best in the show. Anyone is welcome to bring their cars and motorcycles to the show on the day of the event.

Registration for the show will be $5 and the entry fee into the lake will be $3. Multiple food vendors will be set up offering everything from stromboli’s, BBQ foods, monkey bread, spices, ice cream, shaved ice, soft pretzels and lemonade. 50-50 tickets will also be sold throughout the event and a Chinese auction will take place where you can have a chance to win various prizes from a grill to a 43 inch Roku TV.

Signup for the show starts at 9 a.m. and ends at noon. Judging will then take place from noon through 3 p.m.

7. Watch the Westmoreland County Airshow

Photo from the Westmoreland County Airshow Facebook page.

The Arnold Palmer Regional will host the 2021 Westmoreland County Airshow this weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. after being on a hiatus last year, according to their Facebook. The event is listed as free.

This year will feature the new Super Hornet with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.

For their full schedule, you can visit Arnold Palmer Airport’s website. Here, you’ll also find information such as where to park and frequently asked questions.

If you can’t make it, they said the air show will be broadcasted across 1480 AM Saturday at 9:45 a.m., then 98.7 FM and 910 AM at 11 a.m. 1480 AM will then continue coverage until the end of the show.

On Sunday, the show will be broadcast an all radio frequencies starting at 9:45 a.m.

Additionally, they said there will be a livestream on Shop ‘n Save Westmoreland County Airshow’s Facebook page.

8. Head to the Chickentown Gas and Steam Show

Chickentown Gas and Steam show pic from their Facebook

The 27th annual Chickentown Gas and Steam show takes place this weekend from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

At the event, you can see a collection of antique farm equipment as well as enjoying horse-drawn wagon and carriage rides, seeing how various engines operate, watch the large and small steam engines pass by and stop at the engine house and sawmill.

A full line-up of events can be found on their Facebook page.

9. Enjoy the Virtual Folk College event

Folk College Facebook page.

Although the event will be virtual, organizers of the Folk College event still want musicians to have their music heard and improve their craft! The event will feature workshops, jams, concerts, and open mics that we will held via Zoom starting at 6 p.m. with social hour.

Over the next three hours, the event will have an open mic session between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., a staff concert from 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., and conclude with a Jam session with Simple Gifts & Henry Koretzky from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Folk College event will continue Saturday, where there will be several breakout rooms throughout the day. Concert tickets will be $10 for each day, with a discounted rate for Huntingdon County Arts Council members of eight dollars each day.

Registration pricing information for the entire experience can be found on the Folk College event’s website, as well as a full list of the schedule.

10. Participate in the Black Moshannon 5K/10K Run/Walk

Photo from YMC of Centre County.

Looking for a fun event to enjoy at the beautiful Black Moshannon Park? Sign up to participate in the Black Moshannon 5K or 10K Run/Walk. The 5k run will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, the 5k walk begins at 9:15 a.m. and the 10k run or walk will follow at 10 a.m.

The event will be hosted by the YMCA of Centre County, and awards will be given out to the top 3 overall combined times for Males and Females.

Both the 5k and 10k Runs costs $20, the 5k Walk costs $10, and the 5k Run & 10k Run Combined costs $30. The start and finish, as well as the race day registration will be at Black Moshannon State Park at the corner of Casanova Road and Black Moshannon Road.

Pre-registration tickets and more information on the event can be found on the YMCA of Centre County website.

**BONUS EVENT**

