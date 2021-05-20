10 things to do in Central Pa. this weekend

(WTAJ) — Get outside and enjoy the warm weather and sunshine by visiting these events happening this weekend!

1. Visit the Lumberjack Chainsaw Carvers event

Watch as carvers wield their chainsaws to turn a regular log into a work of art at the 2nd annual Lumberjack Chainsaw Carvers event.

It takes place at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds Saturday, May 22, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, May 23, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. There will also be a live-action Sunday starting at 3 p.m.

Additionally, the event has a food court open from Thursday to Sunday and a craft fair from Saturday to Sunday. Those interested in the craft fair must email Lexy Donahue for registration information at lexydonahue09@gmail.com.

2. Head to the 2021 Stonycreek Whitewater Rendezvous

From Friday, May 21, through Sunday, May 23, the Benscreek Canoe Club is encouraging people to head to Greenhouse Park to enjoy a family-friendly weekend of opportunities.

Different activities include paddling down the Stony Canyon on releases from the Quemahoning Reservoir, enjoying music Friday and Saturday night at the park as well as a gear raffle Saturday.

The cost to attend these events is $10 per person at the entrance of the park. They said this money will go toward the Stonycreek and pay for releases from the Quemahoning Reservoir. To listen to the band, there is a $5 cover charge.

Additionally, the park is open for camping, which is $10 per person. Due to COVID-19, mask-wearing and social distancing are encouraged.

For more information, visit the Benscreek Canoe Club’s website.

3. Dino Day at Stackhouse Park

If you’re looking for a fun family activity to do this weekend, visit Stackhouse Park this Saturday for Dino Day. A special guest speaker UPJ Adjunct Geology Professor Mr. Stephen Lindberg will give a presentation about dinosaurs at the Spangler Pavilion at 10 a.m. Professor Lindberg will hand out dinosaur bone fragments during his speech as well as other informative materials. Families can sit in the grassy area around the pavilion.

Following the presentation, a story walk along the Cambria County Library will take place on the park’s Tioga Path. Families make stops along the path at different stations and read a page from the book “We Are the Dinosaurs.” Other activities include the Young at Heart Books & Toys dinosaur excavation adventure and grab & go dinosaur crafts.

Visitors can also feel free to have a picnic, walk the park’s trails and play in the stream. Masks and social distancing guidelines will be in place during the event.

Visit the park Facebook page for more information.

4. Visit Raystown Lake

If you’re looking to spend some time outdoors this weekend, Raytown Lake in Huntingdon offers many fun activities while taking in nature. With Raystown the largest lake entirely within Pennsylvania, there are plenty of things to do on the water including boating, kayaking and fishing.

Families can also have a fun day in the water at one of Raystowns two public beaches. Off the water, visitors can go biking on 36 Miles of the Allegrippis Trails or the 2 acre Raystown Mountain Bike Skills Park. The region’s Balanced Rock Trail leads visitors over the suspension bridge and Rainbow Falls at Trough Creek State Park up to the Balanced Rock.

Visit www.raystown.org for more visitor information and list of attractions.

5. Watch a Bon Jovi concert on the big screen

There are several drive-ins across Central PA where you’ll be able to see Bon Jovi on the big screen! The following drive-ins will be showing the Bon Jovi concert film:

Silver Drive-In (1664 Scalp Avenue, Johnstown)

Palace Gardens Drive-In (225 Indian Springs Rd, Indiana)

Carolltown Hi-way Drive-In (425 Theatre Rd, Carolltown)

Super 322 Drive-In Theatre (1682 Woodland Bigler Hwy, Woodland)

Moonlite Drive-In Theatre (5268 Route 322, Brookville)

Times:

Silver Drive-In: 8:45 p.m. (Doors open at 7 p.m.)

Palace Gardens Drive-In: 8:50 p.m. (Doors open at 7 p.m.)

Carroltown Hi-Way Drive-In: 8:30 p.m. (Doors open at 6 p.m.)

Super 322 Drive-In Theatre 9 p.m. (Doors open at 7 p.m.)

Moonlite Drive-In Theatre: 8:40 p.m. (Doors open at 6:30 p.m.)

General admission is $89 per car. To buy tickets, click here.

6. Spend your Saturday afternoon outside by taking a journey through Johnstown

“A Journey Through Johnstown” is a go-at-your own pace adventure where you can choose from a 2.5-mile walk, 5-mile run, or 14-mile bike ride. Each route will start and end at People’s Natural Gas Park.

The event is May 22 from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. There are several “stops” along the journey with live music provided by members of the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra. Participants will get a passport and receive stamps at the stops, highlighting prominent landmarks in Johnstown.

Registration is $30 before the event and $35 the day of the event. To register for the event, click here.

7. Photo Scavenger Hunt at Prince Gallitzin State Park

Bring a camera, phone, or tablet to the Campground beach and take part in a family-fun scavenger hunt! See if you can find everything on the list to take a snapshot of!

The hunt is Saturday, May 22, 2021 beginning at 2 p.m. at 966 Marina Road, Patton.

For more information, visit the park’s Facebook page.



8. A Day At The Races Around The Bases

You can join The Blair County Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 Leadership Blair County class at Peoples Natural Gas Field for a day of fun and excitement on May 22nd at 2 p.m.

A Day at the Races Around the Bases will benefit The Blair County COVID-19 Response Fund managed by United Way of Blair County. This fund will be used to strengthen our community by providing financial aid to Blair County families that have been hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The day’s events will include Horse Betting, a 50/50 Raffle, Small Games of Chance, Basket Raffles, a live auction and a Buffet Dinner.

9. Enjoy Outdoor Yoga with ArtAltoona this weekend

Looking for a challenging, fun activity to do this weekend? ArtsAltoona will be hosting an Outdoor Yoga event on Saturday, May 22 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

It will be held at the ArtsAltoona Center, located at 2212 6th Avenue in Altoona, outside on their lawn, also known as the “Mural Green.”

The Outdoor Yoga class will be taught by local yoga instructor Diane Strohm. The event is free to attend, and no pre-registration is needed, although ArtsAltoona will be accepting donations to benefit the center.

For more information on the event, visit the ArtsAltoona website.

10. Soak in the fun at the More in May Fest at the Clearfield Fairgrounds

Have some fun outdoors by going to the More in May Fest, which features the Groundhog Wine Fest, Clearfield County’s largest Wine Festival and more with Wineries, Distilleries, and other amenities.

The May Fest will take place at the Clearfield Fairgrounds, from 1 p.m.- 8 p.m. The Groundhog Wine Festival will also be taking place Saturday, which offers wine, beer, and moonshine. However, tickets must be purchased to take part in this event.

In addition, there will be a Spring Craft and Vendor, where the community can stop in and see all the talented local crafters and vendors. This event will take place on May 22nd and May 23rd from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free for this event.

Those interested in the craft fair must email Lexy Donahue for registration information at lexydonahue09@gmail.com.

For more information on the More in May Festival, visit their website.