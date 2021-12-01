10 things to do in Central Pa. this weekend

(WTAJ)– This weekend marks the first weekend in December which means Christmas is only a few weeks away. Get in the holiday spirit by checking out these events.

1. Ebensburg’s 16th Annual ‘Dickens of a Christmas’ (Cambria County)

Ebensburg’s family-oriented Christmas celebration based on Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” will take place next weekend.

The 16th annual “Dickens of a Christmas” is an old-fashioned Christmas weekend taking place Dec. 3 to 5 with each day filled with a wide variety of events. Vendors and other participants will be dressed according to Victorian-era themed styles. Food and drinks will reflect the time period, as well.

2. Hit the slopes at Seven Springs (Somerset County)

Skiers and snowboarders rejoice because opening weekend at Seven Springs Mountain Resort is officially here.

On Saturday and Sunday, the resort announced it’ll officially kicks off its winter season from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Opening weekend tickets are $75 for adults and $55 for kids ages 6 to 11. Lodging will be available in the hotel, cottages and chalets, and condominiums, as well.

Those returning this year will notice a new chairlift thanks to a major improvement project the resort undertook. The Doppelmayr Alpen Star fixed-grip quad chairlift replaced the venerable Avalanche lift and will open when the terrain it services opens.

Additionally, Hidden Valley Resort and Laurel Mountain Resort will continue to create snow ahead of opening in early- to mid-December.

Skiers and snowboarders are asked to check the “Snow Report” each morning for the most up-to-date information on conditions and available terrain.

More information on the resort can be found on their website.

3. Harmony Light Fest (Somerset County)

Camp Harmony, which is located at 1414 Plank Road in Hooversville, is hosting a drive-thru celebration of Christmas starting Friday and Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. If you miss out this weekend, other dates are scheduled for Dec. 10, 11, 17 and 18 during the same time.

According to their website, cars will be able to witness areas decorated by local groups and businesses to celebrate the joy of Jesus and celebrate Christmas at the Harmony Light Fest. There will also be drive-thru concessions with treats such as hot chocolate, hot apple cider and cookies for just $1 each.

The cost is $10 per car, and riders will get to sit back, wave to Santa and judge the lights.

They’re also asking that participants bring gently worn, used and new shoes to donate to their Shoes for Good Fundraiser.

All proceeds for the event benefit the ministry of Camp Harmony.

For the latest information on the camp, head to Camp Harmony’s website or Facebook page.

4. Live Entertainment by Tony Arcuri ‘Meat and Potatoes’ (Cambria County)

As Christmas is just weeks away join in on the holiday festivities this Saturday, Dec. 4 by heading down to 416 Main Street in downtown Johnstown Saturday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. for this weekend’s live carols and music featuring Tony Arcuri “Meat and Potatoes.”

If you can’t make it this weekend, don’t fret. Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership has two more downtown carols remaining this holiday season.

First on Saturday Dec. 11 The Whiskey River Panhandlers with special guest Frank Filla are performing. Then on Dec. 18, Bo Moore and Tucker Moore close out the “Downtown Carols” series.

For more information, go to their Facebook page.

5. Christmas Family Fun (Bedford County)

It’s Christmas time on the square in downtown Bedford and what better way to kick of December than taking the family down to a free showing of How the Grinch Stole Christmas? This Saturday, Dec. 4 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pitt Theatre, the film will be available for all to watch.

Then from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., head over to the gazebo to continue the fun. In addition to Santa’s arrival at 4 p.m., there will be entertainment from the GK Dance Company, Wills Mountain Cloggers, Off Pitt Street Theater Company and more.

Don’t forget, if you head down to the event make sure to bring an unwrapped child’s toy to place in the Thomas Chevrolet truck as they benefit children in need in Bedford County.

There will also be a tent set up for donates to Abby’s Angels Animal Haven, so bring dog food, treats and toys to fill that up too. The event will close with a Christmas tree lighting at 6 p.m.

For more information visit their Facebook page.

6. Boalsburg Museum’s ‘Home for the Holidays’ (Centre County)

Boal Mansion located in Boalsburg, PA

Get in the Christmas spirit as the Columbus Chapel & Boal Mansion Museum located at 163 Boal Estate Dr, Boalsburg, PA 16827 will be hosting “Home for the Holidays” this weekend.

Even though Friday’s candlelight tour is sold out, there will be other activities happening such as Saturday’s Kristkindl Market taking place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m at the Boal Barn. Shop for some holiday gifts and decorations from local crafters.

Then on Sunday there will be a Formal Tea and Candlelight Tour of the Mansion from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Reservations are required and tickets are $44 per attendee.

For more information about the event, visit the Boal Mansion Museum’s website.

7. Yuletime Christmas Celebration (Blair County)

Santa Claus is seen during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, New York on November 25, 2021. – This year marks the 95th annual parade. (Photo by Yuki IWAMURA / AFP) (Photo by YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images)

Tyrone residents can gear up for the holiday season with the “Yuletyme Christmas Celebration” on Dec. 3 and 4.

The weekend celebration will feature a cookie crawl, tree lighting, letters to Santa and much more. All of these events are facilitated by volunteer committees, according to Tyrone Events and Promotions.

FRIDAY, DEC. 3

(At Hotel City Park)

5 p.m. – “Spirit of Christmas” Special adult beverage/punch at The Brew

5:15 p.m. – Music by the Altoona Brass Collective

6 p.m. – Tree Lighting

6:15 p.m. – Music by POPS Extension

6:45 p.m. – Music by TAHS Jazz Band

7:15 p.m. – Dance Fusion

5 to 7 p.m. – The Cookie Crawl” at local businesses

5 to 7 p.m. – “Soup Sampling” Contest

5 to 7 p.m. – “Percheron Horses Carriage Rides” (Register online)

6 to 7:30 p.m. – “Angel Omament making* at Studio Nine-54

SATURDAY, DEC. 4

8 to 10 a.m. – “Sweets With Santa” at Baked Shop Bakes

9a.m. to 4p.m. -“Christmas Craft Fair at the Tyrone Armory

11 a.m. – Yuletyme Christmas Parade

12:30 to 3 p.m. – Make A Gingerbread House, Christmas Storytime and more* at Inspection Go Building

12:30 to 2:30 p.m. – “Kids Omarent Painting with Timbernation at The Brew

1 to3 p.m. – “Vintage Christmas Tree pottery class” at Studio Nine-54

4 to 10 p.m. – “Ugly Sweater Contest” at The Brew

8. Magical Holiday Market (Centre County)

Head to the Centre Furnace Mansion for the 19th annual Stocking Stuffer Magical Holiday Market between Dec. 3 and 5!

Ring in the holiday season with multiple local artists that produce wraths, Christmas décor, jewelry, beauty products and more!

On Dec. 3 an 4, the event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Dec. 5, the event goes from noon to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 and masks are required.

For more information, go to the Centre Furnace Mansion website.

9. Nittany Valley Half Marathon (Centre County)

Lace-up those running shoes and join a race for a good cause with the Nittany Valley Half Marathon coming Sunday, Dec. 5.

The 13.1-mile course will start and end on Penn State University Park’s campus by going through the countryside through Spring Creek and also Houserville. Race day headquarters will be located at the Sniger Ag Arena.

The marathon will begin with a rolling start so participants are allowed to cross the start line anytime between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Money raised from the marathon benefits Centre Volunteers in Medicine (CVIM), a non-profit that provides free healthcare to the uninsured.

More information including a more detailed map of the route can be found at Nittany Valley Half-Marathon’s website.

10. Christmas in the Wilds (Cameron County)

Artificial Christmas Tree with Decorations, detail (Travel and Vacation) christmas tree,decorations,seasonal,pine,december,green

Even though Cameron County’s Christmas in the Wilds normally takes place the second weekend in December, they decided to move to the first weekend from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4.

Kicking off the event located at Cameron County Chamber of Commerce & Artisan Center will be a parade on Friday Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. The parade will be thrown together by various businesses, groups and individuals who also will help in lighting vehicles and floats as well as participating in the parade.

For Saturday, attendees will be spending the evening looking at Christmas decorations and then vote for the best-decorated home. In order to stick with the second Saturday in December theme, judging will be open from Dec. 4 to Dec. 11.

The organizers might add more activities to the event and plans for a tree lighting is currently in the works.

For more information about the event plus a calendar of other holiday events that take place in Cameron County, visit Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitor Bureau’s website.