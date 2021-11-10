10 things to do in Central Pa. this weekend

(WTAJ)– Get some fresh air this weekend by stepping outside to enjoy these local events.

1. Altoona Veterans Day Parade (Blair County)

On, Thursday, Nov. 11, the country will be honoring the men and women of the U.S. military for their service and sacrifice.

The city of Altoona will be celebrating Veterans Day with their annual community parade on Saturday, Nov. 13 beginning at 10:30 a.m. A ceremony is also scheduled to take place after the parade at 11th Avenue & 14th Street at Robert E. Laws Veterans Mall.

Monetary donations will also be accepted.

Visit the below link for a list of Veterans Day ceremonies and parades in our area.

2. “Our Town” live performance (Cambria County)

On stage, and under light, The classic American play, “Our Town” will be performed on November 11th, 12th, 13th at 7:30 pm, and November 14th at 2:00 pm at the JFK Auditorium on the Saint Francis University Loretto campus.

Revered as the most performed play by the professional, community, and high school theatre groups, “Our Town” by Thornton Wilder draws audiences into the daily family life, love, marriage, and fictional community of Grover’s Corners, New Hampshire.

This performance marks the Saint Francis Directorial debut of Assistant Professor of Theatre, Dr. Lance Mekeel.

The Performance Friday, November 12th, will feature a post-show talkback with the cast and crew.

Saturday, the 13th, and Sunday, the 14th performances include the opportunity to buy a dinner theatre show package. A Pennsylvania Wedding Dinner Theatre menu of rigatoni, fried chicken, green beans, red potatoes, salad, complete with a Cookie Table will be served before the 7:30 performance. Dinner Theatre tickets must be reserved by November 1st.

General Admission tickets are $5.00 and Dinner Theatre tickets are $30.00.

For more information visit their Facebook page and for tickets click here.

3. Shop ’till you drop’ (Clearfield County)

‘Tis the season for friends, family, holiday spirit and of course… shopping!

This weekend, Nov.11 to Nov. 13, you can check people off of your holiday list at a big discount and support some great organizations at the same time.

The Bucktail Council/Boy Scouts and the DuBois YMCA have been selected to run a truckload sale on Satterlee Road in DuBois. Proceeds will go to both youth-centered organizations. Items will be first come, and as-is.

The event will take place at a warehouse on 130 Satterlee Road, Warehouse B. The hours are as follows, according to the Bucktail Council’s website:

Thursday, November 11 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, November 12 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 13 from 9 p.m. until “Sold out” or 3 p.m.

For more information and directions, if needed, you can click here to check out the Bucktail Council website.

4. Curwensville Tree decorating and Lighting (Clearfield County)

Head over to the Curwensville Community Center on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. for the Christmas tree decorating and lighting ceremony.

The event is open to the public and guests are invited to participate in the ceremony by making a Christmas ornament to represent their party on the tree. Prizes will be given to the owner of the ornament that is most unique, colorful, stylish and heartfelt.

Tree decorating will begin at 3 p.m. and end at 5:30 p.m. The tree lighting ceremony will take place at 6:30 p.m.

Homemade holiday cookies will be available to purchase, and beverages will be served. The event is free but donations to the center are welcome.

5. Johnstown Symphony Orchestra Veterans Concert (Cambria County)

The concert entitled, “V for Victory,” will honor local veterans featuring an array of patriotic ballads dedicated to war heros.

“V for Victory” will take place on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center located at the University of Pittsburgh- Johnstown’s campus. Tickets for the concert will cost $40 for regular seats, $45 for premium and $10 for students. Senior citizens and veterans will receive $5 off their single ticket. Tickets can be purchased online, or at the door.

6. Military Appreciation Event (Centre County)

The American Flag waves on September 17, 2005, at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

In honor of Veterans Day, State College is holding a military appreciation event on Nov. 14 along Calder Way from 3 to 5 p.m.

Visitors will be able to watch a live performance from the Donny Burns Duo, try some classic foods, look at military vehicles and end the night with a patriotic light show.

7. Harvest Candlelight Tours (Somerset County)

This Saturday, Nov. 13, from 3 to 7 p.m., step back in time at the Ligonier Valley Historical Society’s Compass Inn Museum just outside of Somerset County for their Harvest Candlelight Tour.

The docent-led tour will explore a 19th-century stagecoach stop, featuring the original inn and four reconstructed outbuildings – a carpenter shop, a blacksmith shop with a working forge, a cookhouse with a beehive oven and open hearth and a barn with an 1830s-style Concord stagecoach and a restored Conestoga wagon.

At the cookhouse, there will be sights and smells of food being prepared using recipes and ingredients inspired by the cuisine of the 18th and 19th centuries.

The museum said participants will the challenging but life of the Armor family, as well.

At the end of the tour, which is expected to last around 45 minutes, participants can relax by the warm fire in the 1862 Room’s Rumford fireplace.

Reservations are not required, but it’s encouraged. Each tour group is limited to 8 guests. Tickets can be purchased online for $12. Additionally, face masks are required when indoors.

There will be another candlelight tour next Saturday, too, for anyone who misses out this weekend.



More information can be found on the museum’s website.

8. First Annual Chili Cook Off (Huntingdon County)

Chili lovers are encouraged to head to Shirleysburg Airport in Huntingdon County Sunday, Nov. 14, starting at 2 p.m. to sample the best chili locals have to offer at the First Annual Chili Cook Off.

General admission for participants is $5 per person. There will also be live music and vendors such as We Be Cheffin, Defiant Distillery, Marco’s Munchies and Juniata Brewing Company. No outside food or drinks are permitted.

If you believe you have the best chili recipe, it’s not too late to enter the competition, either. It costs $20 to reserve your spot at the cook off, which will include the cost of electricity, spoons, napkins, tasting cups and access to a “community cooler.” The last day to register is Friday, Nov. 12.

Prize will be given to the top three best recipes.

All proceeds will go directly to Huntingdon County Military Food Share Program.

For more information, head to the event’s Facebook page.

9. Altoona Gun Show (Blair County)

FILE – In this March 25, 2020, file photo semi-automatic handguns are displayed at shop in New Castle, Pa. The number of people stopped from buying guns though the U.S. background check system hit an all-time high of more than 300,000 last year amid a surge of firearm sales, according to new records obtained by the group Everytown for Gun Safety. The FBI numbers provided to The Associated Press show the background checks blocked nearly twice as many gun sales in 2020 as in the year before. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

From Nov. 13th to Nov. 14th, the Eagle Shows will be hosting the Altoona gun Show at the Blair County Convention Center.

On Saturday the hours for the gun show are 9 a.m to 5 p.m. and Sunday the hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. VIP will be allowed in at 8:30 a.m. both days.

Tickets are available at the door or online at Eagles Shows’ website. General admission for the gun show is $8, but tickets for veterans and law enforcement are $7. Anyone wearing Eagles Arms attire will only have to pay $6 for tickets and there is a family discount for those with teens between 13 to 17 years old.

All federal, state and local firearm ordinances must be obeyed. For purchasing a firearm allow extra time for a background check.

For more information about the event check out Eagles Shows’ Facebook.

10. Windber Winter Wine Fest (Somerset County)

Head to Somerset County this weekend for a unique holiday to experience.

The Windber Winter Wine Fest on Saturday, Nov. 13 offers the opportunity to taste and buy bottles from award-winning PA wineries, distilleries and breweries. Attendees can shop Artisan/Craft booths offering holiday gift ideas for purchase.

The event will also feature music, a large selection of catered food, and a gift basket raffle. The wine fest will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Windber Community Building along Graham Avenue and tickets cost $20.

More information can be found here.