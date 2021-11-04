10 things to do in Central Pa. this weekend

(WTAJ)- Check out these events happening this week in our area!

1. Kane Brown at the Bryce Jordan Center (Centre County)

Kane Brown (photo credit: Matthew Berinato)

Multi-platinum country artist Kane Brown is performing at the Bryce Jordan Center this weekend, Nov. 6. The show starts at 7 p.m. and is part of his “Blessed & Free Tour.” Jordan Davis and Restless Road will also be performing.

Tickets are still on sale and you can grab them on Ticketmaster.

2. Hollidaysburg Heritage Guided Tour (Blair County)

Hollidaysburg Heritage Guided Tour

Hollidaysburg Heritage Guided Tour

Hollidaysburg Heritage Guided Tour

Hollidaysburg Heritage Guided Tour

Hollidaysburg Heritage Guided Tour

Hollidaysburg Heritage Guided Tour. PHOTO: Hollidaysburg Heritage

Take a tour of Hollidaysburg and learn about local history in Blair County on Nov. 6! The walking tour runs from 12:15 to 1:45 p.m., but there is also an optional brunch that runs from 11 a.m. to noon. Learn about the history of Port Hollidaysburg in the 1800s.

The walking tour is $12 per person. The walking tour + brunch combo is $24 per person. Wear comfortable shoes and dress for the weather.

You can make reservations online or by calling 814-695-5961.

3. Walk to End Alzheimer’s (Centre County)

Walk to end Alzheimer’s. PHOTO: Alzheimer’s Association – Greater Pennsylvania Chapter

Walk to end Alzheimer’s. PHOTO: Alzheimer’s Association – Greater Pennsylvania Chapter

Walk to end Alzheimer’s. PHOTO: Alzheimer’s Association – Greater Pennsylvania Chapter

Walk to end Alzheimer’s. PHOTO: Alzheimer’s Association – Greater Pennsylvania Chapter

This weekend, the Alzheimer’s Association will host their Walk to End Alzheimer’s event at Spikes Stadium (Medlar Field) at Penn State University Saturday. Registration can be done online or in-person at 9 a.m.

Participants will honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony at 10 a.m., which is a “mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease,” the association said. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s personal connection to Alzheimer’s.

Social distancing will be practiced, and other safety precautions will include wearing a mask where required, contactless registration and hand sanitizing stations.

Jennifer Brownlee, walk manager for the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, said the Walk to End Alzheimer’s events help provide for educational programs, care & support and research toward a cure for Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia.

For more information or to donate, head to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s page on the association’s website.

4. Fall Frenzy Days at JB Tree Farm (Huntingdon County)

The time for fall events is quickly running out – and this weekend will be the last chance to head to Fall Frenzy Days at JB Tree Farm in Huntingdon County. Bring the family along to enjoy a 6-acre corn maze and maze game, hayrides that tour their Christmas tree fields, a large variety of pumpkins and squash, a fire for roasting hotdogs, a harvest play area and picnic areas as well as a wide selection of decorative crafts, hard-shell gourds, cornstalks, Indian corn and popcorn to decorate or pop at home.

The event will take place Friday and Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m.

Admission for ages 10 to 61 is $12, ages 4 to 9 is $8, seniors ages 62 and up is $8, and kids under 3 is free.

For more information, head to JB Tree Farm’s Facebook page or the event page on Raytown Lake Region’s website.

5. Winter Market at The Rivet (Centre County)

From Nov. 6 to Nov. 7 beginning at 11 a.m. come to shop at the Winter Market at The Rivet located at The Rivet at Discovery Space located at 1224 North Atherton St in State College, PA.

There will be over 20 local artists, food trucks, raffles and a silent auction. The Winter Market aims to provide those with a festival-like display and sale of craft items while helping The Rivet grow it’s marketspace mission.

Proceeds from the gift basket raffles, silent auction and sponsorships go toward supporting adult and youth programs at The Rivet.

Admission is free and masks are required for the event. For more information visit The Rivet’s website or Facebook.

6. Bedford Wine and Spirits Walk (Bedford County)

A person holds a glass of wine. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Enjoy a stroll through downtown Bedford visiting 23 locations offering samples of different wines and spirits on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 1 p.m.

At registration, guests will receive their tasting glass and a map of the booths located throughout the area. Like something you taste? You can make purchases as you taste at each booth! The event will run until 5 p.m. but registration will close at 2:30 p.m.

Free parking will be available throughout the town, including the parking garage located beside the Bedford County Courthouse. Tickets can be purchased online and will cost $25 per person. All guests must be 21-years-old to participate.

7. Cranksgiving food drive (Centre County)

In this July 10, 2019, photo, mountain bikes are displayed at Cycles Etc bicycle shop in Salem, N.H. On Tuesday, July 16, the Commerce Department releases U.S. retail sales data for June. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 6, the CentreBike annual Cranksgiving is a bicycle-powered food drive that benefits the Centre County Youth Service Bureau.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Videon Central, riders will need a bicycle, a helmet, a lock, bags, and about $15-20 to spend on needs list items. A map to those stores and information will be provided on the food items that are most needed.

Registration is free online, and prizes will be provided by Purple Lizard Maps, The Bicycle Shop, Nittany Mountain Works, Appalachian Outdoors, and Freeze Thaw Cycles. Participants can earn additional entries into the prize pool by hauling more than 8 needs list items.

For more information and a link to register, visit the State College Cranksgiving website.

8. Blair County Food Drive Donations (Blair County)

The Blair County Food Drive will be accepting non-perishable food donations ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday beginning on Monday, Nov. 8.

The drive benefiting multiple organizations will be accepting donations at the Altoona Sam’s Club and Walmart. While food cannot be donated until next week, the upcoming weekend provides an excellent opportunity to collect food for those in need before the food drive.

Various grocery store chains and super markets across our area provide an excellent selection of non-perishable foods such as canned meats, soups, stews, chili, pasta, fruit and vegetables.

More information on the Blair County Food Drive can be found here.

9.Video Game Day at Penn State DuBois (Clearfield County)

Grab your game controller and some friends to go pwn some noobs at Penn State DuBois’ Video Game Day this Saturday.

The event hosted by the campus Information Technology Club will feature popular games available on consoles and PC’s. Rainbow 6 Siege and Smash Bros. Ultimate tournaments will also be held.

Everyone of all ages is welcome to attend from 4 until 11 p.m. in the DEF Building at Penn State DuBois. Gamers can reregister for $5 at Penn State DuBois I.T. Club’s website.

Preregistration is limited to 200 people. Admittance for those who register at the door will be is $10.

Additional Information can be found by visiting Penn State DuBois’ website.

10. 2021 Cook Forest Gingerbread Tour (Jefferson County)

The 2021 Cook Forest Gingerbread Tour will take place Nov. 5-7 where you can find the twenty-mile corridor open to the tour from Historic Brookville to Cook Forest State Park.

The pre-Christmas shopping extravaganza has a diverse array of shops, restaurants and items to please everyone whether you’re looking for yourself or someone on your list.

Brochures with the tour map will be available at all the participating vendors that you can find by clicking here. Many shops will be open into the evening and weekend for this special event. For all the info you need, check out the Gingerbread Tour website.