10 things to do in Central Pa. this weekend

(WTAJ) — Enjoy the sunny weather this weekend by stepping outside and attending these local events!

1. Take a tour at Falling Water

Falling Water home

Falling Water is an architectural wonder located in Fayette County. Built in 1935 and designed by architect Frank Lloyd Wright, the modern-style home is built directly over a waterfall, according to the website. In 1966, it was designated a National Historic Landmark.

From March 6 to December 31, you can take your own tour through the unique home while learning more about its history.

To prevent crowding, they ask that people make reservations on their website. There are several different tours to take, and they all vary in prices as well as available time slots.

In addition to the tours, they also have places to grab lunch and gift shops to remember your visit.

In response to COVID-19 safety protocols, they ask you wear a mask, maintain a safe distance from those around you and refrain from touching surfaces unless absolutely necessary.

For more information on health and safety measures, head to their visitor information page.

2. Roll up to the 3rd Annual Car Show for the American Cancer Society

Flood City Car Show

This car show takes place next to the Galleria in Johnstown Sunday, May 2. The Gates open at 3 p.m., and there’s a $5 admssion per vehicle. According to their Facebook post, there will be low car limbo, an exhaust competition and a bass audio competition. There will also be a raffle and tropy class awards.

Food from Pappy D’s Bar.B.Q. will be available as well as low cost drinks at Flood City’s tent. Venders will also be available for shopping throughout the parking lot, and restrooms will be on site.

3. FootLoose Formal at the Jaffa

Footloose Formal

If your son or daughter missed out on their schools dance due to restrictions from the pandemic, you’re in luck! The Jaffa Shrine will be holding a FootLoose Formal for all school students in Blair County on Saturday, May 1.

Sophomores, Juniors and Seniors are eligible to attend and must present a School ID. Guests must be under the age of 21. Masks and temperature checks will be required before entering.

Tickets will be made available at the door.

4. Opening Night’s at Local Speedway’s

Jennerstown Speedway

His the road this weekend head to a local race track to catch some great racing action. Jennerstown Speedway in Somerset County as well as Hesston Speedway in Huntingdon County will both be holding their Opening Night’s this Saturday. Both speedways hold racing events weekly and hosts various special events throughout the season.

(Asphalt Racing) Jennerstown Speedway’s Opening Night will feature Late Models, Modifieds, Pro Stocks, Street Stocks, Fast 4s, and Chargers. Gates open at 4 p.m. and racing starts at 6 p.m.

(Dirt Racing) Hesston Speedway’s Opening Night will feature Late Model Sportsmans, 305 Sprint Cars, Modifieds, Semi-Lates, and Four Cylinders. Grandstands open at 5:30 p.m. and racing starts at 7:30 p.m.

Visit jennerstown.org or hesstonspeedway.com for ticket and event information.

5. Learn about dairy farms at the Vale Wood Farms “From Moo to You” tour

Cow at Vale Wood Farms

This tour will provide a behind-the-scenes glance into the dairy industry, where you will get to learn about the production of milk from start to finish. You’ll also get to meet some adorable baby calves! Visitors will also get to visit the dairy processing plant and learn about what happens to the milk before it ends up in your refrigerator. Tickets must be purchased in advance online; they are $8 per person and children age 2 and under are free.

DATES AND TIMES

SATURDAY: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

SATURDAY: 12 to 1 p.m.

SATURDAY: 1 to 2 p.m.

SATURDAY: 2 to 3 p.m.

If you can’t make it this weekend, the tour continues Thursday through Saturday until June 5.

6. Try some wings and support the community at the Huntingdon PRIDE Wing-Off

Huntingdon PRIDE Wing-Off

Huntingdon PRIDE provides programs for people with disabilities. They are partnering with Brenneman’s Meat Market to bring a variety of chicken wings to the Huntingdon County Fairgrounds Sunday from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Multiple local vendors will be there, so you won’t have to choose between your favorites, you can have them all!



LIST OF WING VENDORS

-All American

-County Line Inn

-Memories

-Mill Creek Fire Hall

-The Moose

-Mt Union VFW

-Muddy Run Tavern

-Rebelz

-Village Tavern

-Wings-N-Things

The Huntingdon County Fairgrounds address is 10455 Fairgrounds Access Rd, Huntingdon.

7. Visit the “Wedding Secrets Unveiled” event in Hollidaysburg

Wedding Secrets Unveiled event flyer

Are you planning a wedding or know someone who is? The “Wedding Secrets Unveiled” event happening at the U.S. Hotel Tavern, Sunday, May 2 in Hollidaysburg is the perfect one-stop shop for all your wedding planning needs.

The event will feature a variety of local vendors to help you prepare for every aspect of your special day from bachelorette parties, designing initiations, to even planning your honeymoon. There will also be special offers, prizes, giveaways and more!

Tickets can be purchased online or at the door for $8. There are two separate entrance times – 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

8. Walk through Downtown State College and enjoy local art

May Day art and garden walk event flyer

The Downtown State College Improvement District will be hosting its first May Day Art & Garden Walk on Friday and Saturday. The event will feature 13 different local artists and display their work throughout downtown businesses.

Artists who were interested in having their work shown and displayed, applied, and submitted a few pieces of their work. A local arts committee selected a variety of artists in accordance with the number of participating businesses.

The participating businesses include:

Lions-Pride.com

Growing Tree Toys

Appalachian Outdoors

Harpers

The Makery

Saint’s Cafe

Ethereal Boutique

Connections Clothing

3 Dots Downtown

The State Theatre

Lion and Cub

Go Candy Shop

There will be other attractions as well, including the Downtown in Bloom community craft display that will benefit the State Theatre and sponsored by State College Community Land Trust, and the State College Area High School National Art Honor Society creating a spring inspired chalk mural in the MLK Plaza on Fraser Street.

The event begins Friday, April 30, 5 to 8 p.m., and will continue Saturday, May 1, from noon to 5 p.m. More information can be found at Downtown State College’s website.

9. Help assist with clean-up of Raystown Lake this weekend

Raystown Lake

On Saturday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Friends of Raystown Lake, among other organizations will gather to host the annual Raystown Lake clean-up.

The event will take place from 8AM-1PM at the Tatman Run Recreation Area at Raystown Lake. Volunteers will be treated to breakfast and lunch.

All interested volunteers should contact Park Ranger Jenna Conner at jenna.m.conner@usace.army.mil or by calling 814-658-6811.

10. Attend the Apple Blossom Festival

Apple Blossom Festival

Way Fruit Farm in Port Matilda is hosting a festival on Friday, April 30 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, May 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Enjoy free wagon rides through blossoming orchards, walk-throughs of gardens, live music from local country artists and more!