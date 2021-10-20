10 things to do in Central Pa. this weekend

(WTAJ)– Enjoy the fall weather this weekend and head out to these events happening in your area!

1. Creepy Crawl Pub Crawl (Blair County)

The creepy crawl pub crawl is perfect for anyone 21+ who wants to check out local bars in Hollidaysburg! From 2 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 23, crawlers are tasked with stopping at the following bars: Argonne Café, Capitol Hotel-Piperoom, Old Canal Inn, O’Neill’s Hotel, Ristorante Gran Sasso, Shan Nicole’s, and the U.S. Hotel Tavern. There is no specific order.

Anyone who visits all of the bars and gets their pub crawl card signed at each stop will be entered to win a gift card. Multiple winners will be chosen.



No registration is necessary. Participants can walk, use a rideshare app or have a designated driver.

For more information visit their Facebook page.

2. The Penn State Horticulture Show (Centre County)

The Penn State horticulture show is the largest fundraiser for the university’s horticulture club. Head down on Oct. 23 and 24 to check out a corn maze, pumpkins, gourds and other fall features.

On Oct. 23 the show will run from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. while the Oct. 24 will go from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Snider Agricultural Arena on Park Avenue

3. Trunk or Treat (Blair County)

For anyone looking for a safe alternative to trick or treating, check out trunk or treat! There are several locations in Altoona where you can look at decorated trunks while picking up some sweet treats.

All of these locations will be open from 3 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 24.

Providence Presbyterian Church

(2401 Broad Ave. Altoona)

Altoona Alliance Church

(3220 Pleasant Valley Blvd. Altoona)

Altoona Restoration Church of God

(911 N 3rd St. Altoona)

Grace Fellowship

(1405 Broadway Ave. Altoona)

Synago 31st Street House of Worship

(3003 Walnut Ave. Altoona)

Overflow Church

(127 5th Ave. Altoona)

TCC; Element

(3415 Pleasant Valley Blvd. Altoona)

For more information visit the Trunk or treat Facebook page.

4. Terror on the Trail (Cambria County)

Break out your ATVs and side by sides and head to Rock Run Recreation Area this Friday, Oct. 22 and Saturday, Oct. 23 for their “Terror on the Trail” haunted trail ride.

The event hosted by the Glendale Volunteer Fire Company will guide riders on a five-mile guided trail or horror. There will be a campsite Halloween decorating contest where you could win a weekend pass at Rock Run.

Attendees are also welcome to dress in Halloween costumes as well as decorate their rides. Registration will be $10 per rider if you arrive at 5 p.m. or later. Helmets will be required and no alcohol is permitted.

For additional information, visit Rock Run Recreation Center’s website.

5. Dubois Oktoberfest (Clearfield County)

The Winkler Gallery & Art Education Center, located in Dubois, will hold an Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sponsored by the Straub Brewery, this Oktoberfest will beer tastings, craft brews, wine, 50/50 raffles, music, food and more!

The event is free to the public, but guests must be over 21 years old to attend. For anyone not sampling the alcohol, water and soda will also be available.

More information on upcoming events at the Winkler Gallery & Art Education Center can be found on their website or Facebook page.

6. Train and Trolley Pumpkin Festival (Huntingdon County)

Bring the whole family together and spend a day enjoying the fall weather at the East Broad Top Railroad and Rockhill Trolley Museum for the Train and Trolley Pumpkin Festival.

Saturday, Oct. 23 through Sunday, Oct. 24, the museum will offer a scenic train ride and a trolley ride to a pumpkin patch! The scenic train will depart at 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. on both days. There is an additional departure at 4 p.m. only on Saturday. The train ride is a scheduled departure, passengers will have the option of riding on the trolley trip at any time throughout the day.

Tickets will cost $13 for those ages 13 and up and for those under 13, tickets will cost $14. Kids under the age of 2 will ride free as a lap child.

Tickets include both the train and trolley ride. The entire trip will last approximately two hours.

Visit the East Broad Top Railroad’s website to purchase tickets and for additional information.

7. Horrorween haunted Warehouse (Huntingdon County)

Before the season shifts and winter comes, you can still get your scare on at a local haunted warehouse.

Horrorween Haunted Warehouse takes place in the basement of The Bricktown Museum at 300. W. Small Street in Mt. Union. The haunted warehouse will be open Friday and Saturday nights from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Don’t worry if you miss it this week! They’ll be open for the same hours Friday, Oct. 29 and Saturday, Oct. 30. The cost is just $10 per person with proceeds going toward the museum.

For more information visit their Facebook page.

8. ‘31 Days of Halloween’ movie event (Cambria County)

At the State Theater of Johnstown, every day is a movie day for horror-movie fanatics. Throughout the month of October, they’ve been playing at least one spooky film a day.

The features this weekend include:

Friday

6:30 p.m. – Martyrs (2008)

9:30 p.m. – Cannibal Holocaust

Saturday

1 p.m. – Monster’s Inc.

3:30 p.m. – Paranorman

6:30 p.m. – Haute Tension

9:30 p.m. – Session 9

Sunday

1 p.m. – Addams Family (2018)

3:30 p.m. – Addams Family (1991)

6:30 p.m. – It Comes at Night

9:30 p.m. – The Babadook

General admission is $5, and refreshments will be provided. On Monday – Thursday next week, the theater will feature one movie. The event will conclude Oct. 31. A full movie schedule can be found on their website.

9. Phantom Fall Fest and ZooBoo (Allegheny County)

Take a trip to the Pittsburgh area this weekend to enjoy some spook-tacular events going on at your favorite places – Kennywood Park and the Pittsburgh Zoo.

At Kennywood Park, guests can play all day and fright all night at their Phantom Fall Fest. During the day, there will be family fun, including festive food and a unique Kennywood autumn atmosphere in addition to the coasters and rides. However, as soon as it hits 6 p.m., the Phantom “takes screams to the extreme” with five haunted houses and four scare zones.

The haunts consist of “Villa of the Vampire,” “Kennyville Cemetery,” “Dark Shadows,” “Voodoo Bayou” and “Shady Grove.”

Tickets, which can be purchased online, includes all-day park access. More information on the event can be found on Kennywood’s website.

At the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium, the annual ZooBoo returns this Saturday and Sunday for some kid-friendly activities. Families can trick-or-treat throughout the zoo, collecting treats and supporting local businesses from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event is included in the general admission tickets, and the schedule includes:

Magic show – 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Not-so-haunted-house – 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Halloween parade – 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Costume contest – 11:45 a.m. and 1:45 p.m.

Underwater pumpkin carving demo – 1 p.m.

For more information, head to the zoo’s website.

10. ArtsAltoona’s 3rd Annual Fall Art Market Festival (Blair County)

ArtsAltoona will be hosting their 3rd annual Fall Art Market festival Saturday, Oct. 23 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. The festival will have plenty of vendors, food trucks, beer and wine carts, kids activities and more.

The event will be held at ArtsAltoona Center located at 2212 6th Avenue in Altoona. This event will also be outdoors on the lawn and parking lot.

There will be marked lots around the ArtsAltoona buildings for parking.

For more information about the event, visit their Facebook page.