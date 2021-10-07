10 things to do in Central Pa. this weekend

(WTAJ)– Get some fresh air this weekend by stepping outside to enjoy these local events.

1. Logtober Fest (McKean County)

FILE – In this Sept.21, 2019 file photo a guest holds glasses of beer during the opening of the 186th ‘Oktoberfest’ beer festival in Munich, Germany. German beer sales in this year’s first half were 2.7% lower than a year earlier. They were dragged lower by closures of bars and restaurants that stretched through winter and into spring. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, file)

Logyard Brewing in Kane, PA will be holding their inaugural Logtober Fest on Saturday, Oct. 9 featuring some of the best seasonal craft brews.

Over 20 breweries, wineries and distilleries from Pennsylvania, New York and Virginia will be in attendance offering unlimited sampling and 16 oz. pours for $5.

The event will also feature various fun filled activities and contests such as axe throwing, a corn hole tournament, lawn games, stein holding, yodeling and chainsaw carving. Bands will provide live music throughout the entire day. Camping spots will also be available but are limited to 100 sites.

For more information, visit the Logyard Brewing Facebook page.

2. Strides Against Breast Cancer (Blair County)

About 1 in 8 women in the U.S. will develop breast cancer over the course of their life, according to breastcancer.org.

This Sunday, Oct. 10, Making Strides of Central PA will be encouraging residents to help raise awareness for the disease by walking at PNG Field in Altoona. The walk aims to help others detect any early signs of breast cancer by sharing survivors’ stories and help encourage and lift spirits on finding a cure.

If you would like to join the walk and create a team, visit makingstrideswalk.org/centralPA or go to their Facebook page for more information.

3. Fall Craft Days (Somerset County)

BATH, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 01: The morning light illuminates autumn leaves that have already fallen from trees on November 1, 2011 in Bath, England. According to a number of nature watchers the autumn colours are currently reaching their peak following an unusually warm September and October which has led to trees holding onto their leaves longer than normal. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

This weekend, Seven Springs Mountain Resort is hosting their Fall Craft Days on the festival grounds. The event features over 100 crafters and artisans, stunning fall foliage, face painting, live performances, scenic chairlift rides, outdoor adventures, the alpine slide and other family fun, the website states.

It takes place both Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and if you can’t make it this weekend, it will also take place Oct. 16 and 17 at the same time. There will be a $5 per car admission fee.

The tentative entertainment lineup is as follows:

Saturday, October 9

Franchise Band | Harvest Stage | 12 to 3 p.m.

Light Up the Moon | Harvest Stage | 4 to 7 p.m.

Sunday, October 10

Jimmy Mowery from The Voice | Harvest Stage | 12 to 3 p.m.

This Indecision | Harvest Stage | 4 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 16

Sunday, October 17

A full list of vendors scheduled to attend can be found on the Fall Craft Days website page.

Organizers said there will be food and drink options available at locations nearby the festival grounds, such as the Foggy Goggle, Emo’s Pit, First Tracks, Sweet Treats Window and Chili Shack Window. Additionally, there will be overnight lodging options.

For more information, head to Seven Spring’s website.

4. Hartslog Day Heritage Festival (Huntingdon County)

Hartslog Day Heritage Festival – https://www.facebook.com/hartslogday/

Head to Alexandria in Huntingdon County this Saturday for the 45th annual Hartslog Day Festival. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hartslog Day originated in 1975 in preparation for the nation’s 200th anniversary, according to the Facebook page. The Alexandria Bicentennial Association had a monument made to mark the site of “Hart’s Logg” and compiled the published book, Hartslog Heritage. The Hartslog Heritage Museum was incorporated in 1976 where artifacts and information could be preserved.

Nowadays, Hartslog Day is now the primary means of financial support for the museum.

The schedule for the festival is as follows:

Events

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Arts and crafts booths open

9 a.m. – Parade on Main Street

9:15 a.m. – Pumpkin Pole Raising at the library

9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. – Hartslog Heritage Museum open

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Children’s activities open

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Tractor showcase

Entertainment

9:30 a.m. – Jewels of the Desert

10 a.m. – Juniata Valley HS band

10:45 a.m. – Music, Music, Music

11:30 a.m. – Juniata Valley Select Chorus

12:15 p.m. – Juniata Valley Alumni Chorus

1 p.m. – Anita Roseborough and Friends

1:45 p.m. – Unusual Suspects String Band

2:30 pm. – Harley Rae

3:15 p.m. – Fair Shake

4 p.m. – Altoona Horseshoe Chorus

For more history on Hartslog or more information about the event, visit the festival’s Facebook page.

5. Fort Ligonier Days (Westmoreland County)

Fort Ligonier Days commemorates a key battle of the French & Indian War on Oct. 12, 1758. Head to Ligonier to watch battle reenactments, a parade and live music. You can also stroll around and visit multiple craft and food vendors. If you’re over 21, check out the wine testing that will feature nine different Pennsylvania wineries!

There will be a free shuttle bus and handicap-equipped shuttle service from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Guests will be picked up from the parking lot at Ligonier Valley High School and the Laurel Valley Golf Club.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 8

9:00 am Food, Crafts & Wine Tasting Open

10:00 am Fort Ligonier opens (regular admission fees) Experience the historic site that inspired the festival!

10:00 am Ligonier Merchant Sidewalk Sales begin

12:00 pm OFFICIAL OPENING CEREMONY on the Diamond

1:30-3:00 pm Michael Christopher Band

1:30-4:30 pm Wayne Shaffer

4:00-6:00 pm Jeff Jimerson & Airborne

5:00 pm Fort Ligonier Closes

6:00 pm Food Booths, Craft Booths & Wine Tasting close.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 9

9:00 am Food, Crafts & Wine Tasting Open

10:00 am Fort Ligonier opens (regular admission fees) Experience the historic site that inspired the festival!

10:00 am Ligonier Merchant Sidewalk Sales begin

11:00 am COMMUNITY PARADE East and West Main Streets

1:30-3:00 pm The Part Time Cowboys

1:30 pm Artillery & Historical Demonstrations at Fort Ligonier

1:00-4:00 pm Jane West/Joe Golden

3:30 pm Artillery & Historical Demonstrations at Fort Ligonier

5:00 pm Fort Ligonier closes

4:00-6:00 pm Derek Woods Band

6:00 pm Food Booths, Craft Booth & Wine Tasting Close

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 10

9:30 am Kid’s Cannon Ball Dash Ligonier Valley High School

10:00 am Fort Ligonier Opens

10:30 am Food, Crafts & Wine Tasting open

10:30 am Ligonier Merchant Sidewalk Sales begin

12:30-2:00 pm East Coast Turnaround

1:00 pm Artillery & Historical Demonstrations at Fort Ligonier

1:30-4:30 pm Luke Weltz

3:00 pm Artillery & Historical Demonstrations at Fort Ligonier

3:00-4:30 pm Flood City Brass

5:00 pm Fort Ligonier Closes

5:00 pm Food, Crafts & Wine Tasting Close

5:00 pm OFFICIAL CLOSING CEREMONY on the Diamond

5:30 pm Carillon Concert Calvary United Methodist Church

6. Clearfield Fall Festival (Clearfield County)

www.visitclearfieldcounty.org

Hosted by the Clearfield Revitalization Corp, the Clearfield Fall Festival will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 6.

To kick off the festival, a 5K run/walk through downtown Clearfield will begin at 8:30 a.m. Participants can register the day of the event from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. at the Riverwalk Amphitheater.

Also at the event will be tons of great food and plenty of entertainment including over 100 talented artisans who will feature work ranging from ceramics, fiber, wood, leather and metalwork. A Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show will be held by the Third Street parking lot. Registration for the show begins at 10 a.m. and will last until 12 p.m.

More information on the Clearfield Fall festival can be found on the county’s website.

7. Boo! To Breast Cancer Wine Celebration (Mifflin County)

Join in a Halloween-themed celebration in support of the Central Pennsylvania Pink Connection, which is being held for s=breast cancer survivors.

Brookemerre Winery and Vineyard Inn off of Route 655 in Belleville, PA is hosting the event from Oct. 9 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. There will be food and alcoholic beverages, a DJ for music, a basket raffle and also wine will be available for purchase. Guests will receive a complimentary bottle of wine.

Even though you do not need to wear any costumes, it is encouraged for the Halloween theme.

8. Murder Myster Evening/Pumpkin Fest (Bedford County)

I declare there has been a murder! Murder Mystery Evening in the Old Bedford Village is the perfect event for those that love the clue solving and puzzle piecing of detective movies.

There has been a murder in the village and you play as the detective, going around from door to door trying to find clues and interview suspects to find out who committed the crime.

Admission is anywhere between $8 and $10 per person. The event runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10 at 220 Sawblade Road, Bedford, PA

Next week happening in Old Bedford Village will be the annual Pumpkinfest Festival from Oct. 16 and Oct. 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission for the festival is $10 and children ages 14 and under get in for free.

9. 8th Annual Fork First Festival (Potter County)

The 8th annual First Fork Festival will be held on Saturday, October 9th, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wildlife Center located at 4843 Park Rd, Austin, PA 16720.



Surrounded by glorious fall color at Sinnemahoning State Park, the First Fork Festival celebrates the history and culture of the First Fork Sinnemahoning Valley, highlighting local authors, artists, craftmakers and artisans. The event is free to the public.

10. Happy Valley Latin Festival (Centre County)

You can check out the Happy Valley Latin Festival on Saturday, October 9, 2021, in Downtown State College at MLK Plaza from 11 a.m to 6 p.m. Bring your family and friends to enjoy a fun day celebrating family, community and the 2021 Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15-Oct. 15). There will be authentic food/beverages, live music, artistic performances, children’s activities, arts and crafts, and much more representative of Latin America.

This event is free and open to the public. The event is supported and co-sponsored by Juana’s Authentic Venezuelan Cuisine and the Office of Community Engagement, Borough of State College.