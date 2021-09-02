10 things to do in Central Pa. this weekend

(WTAJ)– This weekend is Labor Day weekend and with the majority of the hot days of summer now behind, check out these events to celebrate the nice and relaxing weather!

1. Bellefonte Under the Lights (Centre County)

Downtown Bellefonte,PA

Enjoy a night of outdoor dining along the Bellefonte Waterfront at Bellefonte Under the Lights! There are two opportunities to attend the event: Sept. 3 or Sept. 4 at 5:30 p.m. Guests will be able to “choose their own culinary adventure” from local food and beverage providers, according to Discover Bellefonte.

A general admission ticket is $50 and will get you an appetizer, entrée and dessert, plus a beverage of your choice. VIP tickets are $100 and also feature an additional drink and appetizer in the Republic at the Gamble Mill from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. VIP guests will also be able to have first access to food and drink vendors at 5 p.m. and receive a free t-shirt.

Tickets can be purchased online: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bellefonte-under-the-lights-tickets-163409394899

This year’s vendor lineup:

Food

Gourmet Girl Personal Chef (VIP Hour Only)

Alloy Kitchen

Bees Knees Coffee

Bonnie Blue’s Smokeys & Sweets

Brazilian Munchies

Four Ways Pub & Eatery

Gather & Co.

Governor’s Pub

Maria’s Italian Restaurant

Happy Wraps

Hofbrau

Hublersburg Inn

Nittany Catering Co.

Pizza Mia

The Cakery

URBN Flavourhaus

Beverages

Axemann Brewing

Big Spring Spirits

Good Intent Cider

The Republic

Ottos Brewery

Robin Hood Brewing Co.

Sunset Slush Happy Valley

2. 4TH Annual PA Union Soldiers and Civilians Encampment (Bedford County)

The entrance to Old Bedford Village in Bedford, Pa.

Have you ever wanted to recreate history? This weekend, you can! The Old Bedford Village will be recreating the raising of the emergency militia in Bedford County in 1863.

This event will raise money for the village and runs from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 5.

Participants are urged to stay in period dress during the entire event. Witness patriotic speeches, mustering into service and drilling.

View the list of complete rules for participants here. For more information visit their website.

3. Log House Arts Festival (Cambria County)

The photo is courtesy of the Community Arts Center of Cambria County Facebook page.

The 50th Annual Log House Arts Festival at the Community Arts Center in Johnstown will return from Saturday, Sept. 4 until Sunday, Sept. 5.

Hosting over 10,000 visitors annually, this festival is a special event and fundraiser geared toward any quality handcrafted artist or craftsman willing to sell or demonstrate their work. The festival features hand-crafted items, including jewelry, pottery, florals, rugs, crafted wood and decor, tole, plants, fabric items, handbags, sweatshirts, furniture, Steelers “gear,” metal artwork, slate artwork, fudge, wine and a distillery.

Also at the event will be live entertainment, food trucks and stations, and a shuttle bus from the parking lots to the event.

The event is free to enter and will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

More information can be found on the Community Arts Center of Cambria County’s Facebook page.

4. Curwensville Lake Labor Day Spectacular (Clearfield County)

Brad Scott Visuals / Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority

Visit Curwensville in Clearfield County for the Labor Day spectacular, Sunday, Sept. 5 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m at the lake.

From music to tournaments, to bonfires and fireworks, this event is a great way to celebrate the holiday weekend.

The event schedule can be found below:

Cornhole Tournament- 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Bingo – 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Live Music- On the Mend, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

DJ Dance Party- 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Fireworks Spectacular- 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Bonfire at the Beach – 9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

More information can be found on the Curwensville Lake website and Facebook page.

5. Renegade Monster Truck Tour (Jefferson County)

The flyer is courtesy of the Renegade Monster Truck website

Come check out the Renegade… (RENEGAAADE)… Monster Truck Tour coming to the Hummingbird Speedway in Jefferson County on Saturday, Sept. 4. You can see a full monster truck lineup, see them up close before the show, the Fun Zone Track Party, and even a monster bounce house for the kiddies!

The Fun Zone Track Party goes on 3 hours before each show and is your exclusive access onto the track to see the 10,000-pound Renegade Monster Trucks up close! Fun Zone Track Party Pass can be purchased in addition to your event ticket.

The venue is located at 840 Gospel Center Rd, Reynoldsville, PA 15851. This is a large outdoor venue with plenty of seating! The Track Party runs from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and the engines fire up at 7 p.m. for the Renegade Monster Trucks!

For more information visit their website.

6. Pine Ridge Farm Special Events Corn Maze Opening Weekend (Elk County)

Everyone loves a good maze and this one is guaranteed to be “A-MAIZE-ING” when Pine Ridge Farms kicks off the fall season with their first weekend of the yearly corn maze.

The event takes place on Friday, Sept. 3, and Saturday, Sept. 4, and don’t worry if you happen to miss it, the maze will be open every weekend. Some weekends even feature special themes like a PIRATE Corn Maze!

The farm is located at 662 Kemmer Road in Kersey, Elk County, and is open Friday from 3 p.m to 7 p.m. and Saturday from Noon until 6 p.m.

Don’t forget to check out their Facebook to keep up to date on some of those theme nights!

7. Cambria City Ethnic Festival (Cambria County)

The annual Cambria City Ethnic Festival is back this weekend from Friday through Saturday in Johnstown from 3rd to 10th Avenue as well as one block off Broad Street.

If you enjoy ethnic foods, such as 30,000 fresh pierogis or golabki, and traditional music, then this festival is perfect for you. The event kicks off Friday from 4 to 9 p.m., Saturday from noon to 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

There will also be other vendors in addition to the Polish line-up, some of which include as follows:

Perfectly Imperfect Pizza

Raynes Backyard BBQ

Taco Shellz

Legend’s Caribbean Grill

Life’a Treat Bakery

Marie’s Nutcracker Suite Nutrolls

Wreaths Around the Suzie

Mockingbird Reflections

Brenda’s Boutique

Roxy’s Nail Boutique

Wye Knot Flower Farm

PitchPosh

MJ Antiques and Oddities

New this year includes Dr. Barb Zaborowski of Penn Highlands and Joyce Homan of the Cambria County Library who will be hosting a booth for Genealogical and Family Research for those wanting to discover information about their family history and heritage.

For the latest information on the event, head to the Ethnic Festival’s Facebook page. You can also head to their website to learn more about the history of the festival.

8. Tubapalooza 2021 (Cambria County)

Float down the Stonycreek in Cambria County this weekend for Coal Tubin’s Tubapalooza, an event that features local music and raises money for the Stork Fund, which raises money for fertility treatment and adoption fees.

Starting Sunday from 10 to 6 p.m., there will be five regional artists performing at different stages along the river.

Doors to Coal Tubin’ open at 10 a.m. to noon, then the music schedule is as follows:

Stage #1: 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. – Jeff Perigo, Dave D, and Scott Jeffreys

Stage #2: 1 to 3 p.m. – Hoodwinked

Stage #3: 2:30 to 4 p.m. – Jason Gamble

Stage #3 4 to 6 p.m., Shades of June

Additionally, there will be free hot dogs at the third and final stage.

Tickets can be purchased online for the event with a 25 percent off discount. Tickets will be available at the event at full price.

The tickets will cover parking, fees, shuttle, tube rental, hot dogs and admission to the bands. All proceeds go to the Stork Fund.

For more information, head to the Tubapalooza Facebook event page or Coal Tubin’s Facebook.

More information on Coal Tubin’ adventures can be found on their website, too.

9. Broad Top’s World Fair (Huntingdon County)

The Robertsdale, Wood & Broad Top (RW&BT) Volunteer Fire Company ‘s will be hosting their annual Broad Top’s World Fair Labor Day weekend celebration this weekend, Friday Sept. 3 to Monday Sept. 6.

Here is a list of activities each day of the fair:

Friday:

Food stands and rides open at 5 p.m.

Bingo begins at 5 p.m.

Live music by “Above the Radar” begins at 7 p.m.

Saturday:

Food stands and rides open at 12 p.m.

There will be an annual parade at 2 p.m.

Live music by “Good time Band” at 3 p.m.

Live music by “Kenton Sitch Band at 7 p.m.

Special food for the day is Cheese steak subs.

Sunday:

A special church service will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Food stands and rides open at 12 p.m.

Live music by “Big Time Blue Grass Country” at 12 p.m.

Gospel Notes music at 3p.m. performed by the Meyer’s Family.

Live music by the “Fabolous Flash Backs at 7 p.m.

A firework show to end the night at 10 p.m.

A lunch special will be a hot turkey sandwich with fries.

Monday:

Food stands and rides open at 12 p.m.

Live music performed by “Eighty 6” at 1 p.m.

Bingo begins at 2 p.m.

Garbrick Amusements of Centre Hall will be providing rides and concession stands as well as ticket prices for rides. General admission into the fair is free for the public.

10. Ideas for a weekend Labor Day celebration

With Labor Day weekend normally signaling the end of the Summer, that means it would be a great idea to be outside and celebrate the last of the nice sunny days. Here are some ideas for outdoor activities.

Have an outdoor barbeque

Labor Day is a very common holiday where people like to have backyard BBQs. With a lot of gadgets and appliances such as grills always go on sale around Labor Day that means having a nice bbq doesn’t have to be expensive. Amazon has great prices for such appliances.

Find a swimming hole

There is no better way to celebrate the last of the sunny warm days this Labor Day by going to a swimming hole. There are plenty of lakes in Central Pa. to choose from. Lake Raystown is located in Huntingdon County, Whipple Dam State Park is also located in Huntingdon County, Black Moshannon Lake Beach is located in Centre County and Poe Lake also located in Centre County are just a few lakes in Central pa. region to go to. For more ideas on lakes to visit Pa.’s DCNR website.

Have an Ice Cream Social

Maybe you have decided to have a backyard bbq this Labor Day. Why not also have an ice cream social to help beat the heat. Root Beer and vanilla ice cream, Coke and cherry ice cream, ginger beer with lemon sorbet are just a couple of some great pairings that will make your bbq stand out!