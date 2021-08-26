10 things to do in Central Pa. this weekend

(WTAJ) — Check out these events happening this week in our area!

1. Ye Old Time Fair at Baker Mansion (Blair)

Hear ye! Hear ye! Baker Mansion History Museum will be host to Ye Old Time Fair full of merchants, games, and feasts this August. As summer comes closer to an end, Baker Mansion will hold the fair on Saturday, Aug. 28 from noon until 5 p.m.

The fair will feature not only a beard contest but also vendors, food, a beer tent, old-time games, cornhole and even a scavenger hunt.

Do you have what it takes to win the beard contest? Now’s the time to find out! You can check out their full schedule online. Be sure to bookmark the page and enjoy other events they have coming up through the fall season.

2. 2021 Route 22 Rock and Blues Festival at Lincoln Caverns (Huntingdon)

The Route 22 Rock and Blues Festival returns Aug. 26 thru Aug 29. 2021.

This year they are adding Thursday night to the mix as the event continues to grow. This year will have more than 20 bands over 3 nights, including some of the biggest original acts in the area. The event will also be fundraising for Kid Careers – an organization dedicated to helping kids discover what careers might be best for their futures.

The Route 22 Rock and Blues Festival always delivers a great weekend of fun!!

Single-day passes will be available for $25 ($5 goes to Kid Careers) or you can purchase a 3 day pass for $40 with $10 per ticket going toward Kid Careers.

For more info and schedules for each day, you can check them out on Facebook!

3. Head to a Bubble Show (Blair)

Blaise Ryndes combines magic, art, science and bubbles for a spectacular show! Check out a bunch of different tricks in a show that’s perfect for crowds of all ages. Ryndes performed on season 13 of America’s Got Talent.

The show will be held at the Mishler Theatre in Altoona on Aug. 28 and 29. Aug. 28 has two shows at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. The show on Aug. 29 will be held at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online and range from $20 to $29.

Note: This show uses fog and lasers.

4. Celebrate Cameron County at Super Saturday in Emporium!

Super Saturday will be held Aug. 28 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. They will have various children’s activities and vendors throughout the day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Check out performances, games and more, capped off with a Glow Walk on Rails2Trails at the end of the night!

SCHEDULE

11 a.m.: Sarah Jane’s Art Studio & Embassy Powdered Metals Chalk Art Contest

11 a.m.: All State and Pizza Palace Plus Corn Hole Tourney

11:30 a.m.: Straub Insurance 3 on 3 Basketball Tourney

12 to 6 p.m.: The One Talent Show Stage for Live Music and DJ Smokin’ Sounds

2 to 4 p.m.: Sylvan Heritage Council Scavenger HUnt

4 p.m.: Members of the Prospect Playground Anything Goes Race

5 to 7 p.m.: Storm football games

7 to 11 p.m.: Cherry Rideg Forest Products & Emporium Food Mart South Chestnut Street Dance with The Ride

8:30 p.m.: Glow Walk on Rails2Trails

5. Visit the Grange Fair (Centre)

Head out to the last two days of the Centre County Grange Fair!



The fair will close on Sunday, Aug. 29 with a cleaning day, but there is still time to enjoy the fun on Saturday, Aug. 28.

Tickets are available for $7 for guests over the age of 11-years-old. Guests younger than 11 may enter the fair for free. Parking costs $6 per vehicle.

Aside from family-friendly games, local vendors and contests, guests can also enjoy a grandstand performance, which is included in fair admission.

Saturday night’s grandstand will be a performance by Mac Powell starting at 8 p.m.



More information on specific events at the Grange Fair this weekend can be found on the fair’s Facebook page or website.

6. Penn’s Cave & Wildlife Park (Centre)

Take a fully-guided tour through Penn’s Cave, America’s only all-water cavern.

Each tour takes around 45-50 minutes, and they’re open Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets must be purchased either online or once you’re there.

You can also go to Penn’s Cave Wildlife tour, which will take you on a bus with a guide. There are 1,600 acres of land that’s home to animals such as wolves, bison, Texas longhorn cattle, foxes, bears, elk, whitetail deet, mustangs, bighorn sheep and their iconic mountain lion tour, according to their website. This tour lasts about 90 minutes, and it can be booked online.

If you can’t decide, they offer combo tickets that include both the cave and wildlife tour.

For more information, head to the Penn’s Cave and Wildlife Park website.

7. Boalsburg Heritage Museum Arts and Crafts Fair (Centre)

On Saturday, Aug. 28, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., head to Boalsburg Heritage Museum grounds located across Main Street from the Boalsburg Car Company (NOT at the Boal Mansion).

The Facebook event page states that the day will feature over 30 artists and crafters, live music in the barn, tours of the museum, coffee from Bees Knees Coffee, treats from The Cakeshop by Tati and Kombucha by Moody Culture Kombucha.

The event is free, however, visitors can show their support for the museum at donation boxes at the entrance of the grounds. After the fair, they also encourage visitors to stop by local restaurants suck as Kelly’s Steak & Seafood, Duffy’s Tavern, Angelo’s Pizzeria and Pump Station Café.

Parking will be available along Main Street in addition to the gravel portions of Kelly’s backlot.

To stay updated on the latest information, head to the Boalsburg Heritage Museum’s Facebook. Additionally, you can check out their website to learn more about the museum.

8. Bull Ride Mania Rodeo (Fulton)

The Fulton County Fair Association will be celebrating its 100th Anniversary with a new rodeo show.

The New Bull Ride Mania Rodeo will kick off Saturday, Aug. 28. Daring riders will step up to ride a bull weighing thousands of pounds and attempt to stay on for as long as they can before being bucked off. Girl’s barrel racing will also take place during the event.

Food and other various vendors will be available throughout the evening. The event will be fun for the entire family as kids activities including sheep riding and stick horse racing will take place before the rodeo at 6:45 p.m.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. and the Rodeo begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets at gate are $20 for adults, $15 for children, 3 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased by visiting eventbrite.com.

9. Copper Farm Winery Goat Yoga (Elk)

Join instructor Gabby for some mind-relaxing yoga and while at it, play with baby pygmy goats at Copper Fox Winery on Sunday, Aug. 29. The goats love to climb and interact with guests.

Get in touch with nature and play with the baby goats on a personal level and enjoy some wine as well. No experience of any yoga is needed to enjoy the class.

There are two time slots to sign up for, a 2 p.m. time slot and a 4 p.m. time slot. Tickets can be purchased for $15 through their Facebook page.

To find out more about the event, visit Calhoun Farm’s or Copper Fox Winery’s website.

10. Seven Springs Wine Festival (Somerset)

Seven Springs Mountain Resort will be hosting a wine festival this weekend from Aug. 27- Aug. 29. There will be over 20 wineries present at the event. Along with wine, there will also be live music

Hours for the wine festival on Friday will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Hours for the festival on Saturday and Sunday is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets must be purchased online through Seven Springs Mountain Resort’s website.

Tickets will be on sale until one hour before the festival starts. There will be no tickets at the main gate. Individuals only 21 or older may attend the festival, kids and pets are not allowed due to safety precautions.

List of wineries:

Allegheny Cellars Winery

Antler Ridge

Bee Kind Winery

Bella Terra Vineyards

Black Dog Wine Company

Blue Mountain Vineyards and Cellars

Christian W Klay Winery

Deer Creek Winery

Glades Pike Winery

Heritage Wine Cellars

Hungry Run Wine & Spirits

Juniata Valley Winery

KingView Mead

La Vigneta Winery

Moon Dancer Winery & Cider House

ReKlaimed Vines Winery

Sand Castle Winery

Seven Mountain Wine Cellars

Silver Mark Cellars

Starr Hill Vineyard

University Wine Company

Wine O’clock Somewhere

Woody Lodge Winery

Live music:

Perry’s Union– Foggy Stage- Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Chris Higbee– Main Stage- Friday at 6:45 p.m.

Radio Tokyo– Main Stage- Satruday at 12 p.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Jukebox– East Stage- Satruday at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

No Bad Juju– Main Stage- Sunday at 12 p.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Andy Davis– East Stage- Sunday at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.