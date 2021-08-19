10 things to do in Central Pa. this weekend

(WTAJ) — Summer is almost over! Don’t miss out on these fun events!

1. Elk Expo- Elk County

Photo from a previous Elk Expo

The Keystone Elk Country Alliance and Elk Country Visitor Center are back to host what is the largest northeast elk celebration known as the annual Elk Expo.

The event runs Saturday, Aug. 21 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 22 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The expo will take place at the Elk County Visitor Center in Benzette.

There will be many exhibits for guests to interact with including seminars, antler scoring experts, a presentation by the Pennsylvania Game Commission elk biologist Jeremy Banfield, calling contents, more than 100 vendors, live music and more activities will be available for guests according to the Elk County Expo website.

Entrance and parking for the expo are free, but there will be a shuttle service costing $5.

For more information about the Elk Expo visit their website.

2. Altoona Community Theatre: Rails and Ails- Blair County

Downtown Altoona will be home to your favorite local breweries this weekend! Rails & Ales will be held Aug. 21 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Heritage Plaza in downtown Altoona rain or shine.

General admission tickets are $30 and VIP tickets are $60. VIP tickets include entry an hour ahead of the event, an event t-shirt and catered food by US hotel.

You can buy tickets ahead of time online. Fees will apply.

BREWERS

Railroad City Brewing Co.

Levity Brewing Co.

Spring Dam Brewing Co.

Juniata Brewing Co.

City Beverage of Altoona

2021 Food Trucks:

Fred’s Flatbreads

That Pierogie Guy

2021 Bands:

Asbury Lane & R2B2

3. AUCP Craft & Vendor show- Somerset County

The AUCP Craft & Vendor Show will take place at 141 Hoffman Farm Rd in Windber from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Alleghenies United Cerebral Palsy is a 501c3 that provides in-home Service Coordination/Case Management services to support the basic needs of individuals with physical disabilities.

Check out the local vendors!

VENDORS

-Country Princess Paparazzi

-Color Street

-Essential Oils

-Gammy & GG’s Gourmet Kitchen

-jbloom

-Mary K

-Olivebloom Boutique

-Pure Romance

-Scentsy

-Signature Homestyle

-Tastefully Simple

-Tupperware

-Kathleen McMonagle (Quilted Items)

-Tara Keim (clothespin wreaths, & household crafts)

-Patricia Foltz (hand made cards, paper items and hair bows)

-Barbara Cook (pom pom bunnies, scarves, hats, bulbs, wreaths)

-Tammy Wolfhope (hand painted painting, baby quilts and lap blankets)

-Heather Rose (handmade soaps)

4. Laurel Hill Bluegrass Festival– Somerset County

Photo from the Festival’s Facebook page.

Head to Laurel Hill State Park in Somerset this weekend to the annual Bluegrass Festival.

On Aug. 21 and 22, you can enjoy music, artisan goods, food vendors, period reenactors, children’s activities, wagon rides and more for free on 4,000 acres of land.

The lineup of events, including the seven featured bands, are as follows:

Saturday, August 21, 2021

11am – 7pm – Bluegrass Music

11 a.m. – Blue Steel

12 p.m. – Tussey Mountain Moonshiners

1 p.m. – Echo Valley

2 p.m. – Colebrook Road

3 p.m. – Blue Steel

4 p.m. – Tussey Mountain Moonshiners

5 p.m. – Echo Valley

6 p.m. – Colebrook Road

Other vendors/activites

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. – Food Vendors

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. – Vendors

1 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Children’s Activities

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. – Re-enactor Village

Sunday, August 22, 2021

8:30 a.m. – Mountain Laurel 5K Run/Walk

10 a.m. – Church Service – Main Stage

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Bluegrass Music

11 a.m. – Robert Mabe Band

Noon – Well Strung

1 p.m. – Tiger Maple String Band

2 p.m. – Robert Mabe Band

3 p.m. – Well Strung

4 p.m. – Tiger Maple String Band

Other vendors/activites

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Food Vendors

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Vendors

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Children’s Activities

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Re-enactor Village

More information about each band can be found on the Bluegrass website. There, you can also find more information such as directions on how to get there as well as parking.

5. Head to the drive-ins

FILE – In this June 26, 2014, file photo, movie-goers watch “How to Train Your Dragon 2,” at the Saco Drive-In in Saco, Maine. The drive-in theater, long a dwindling nostalgia act in a multiplex world, is experiencing a momentary return to prominence. With nearly all of the nation’s movie theaters shuttered due to the pandemic, some drive-ins are the only show in town. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

With this weekend’s weather forecast, it’s the perfect time to head to a local drive-in movie theater. Did you know Pennsylvania has the most drive-in theaters still left in the country?

Here’s a list of some you can find near you that will be open this weekend:

Silver Drive-in – Cambria County

Showing: Free Guy and Jungle Cruise



The Bar Ann Drive-In – Cambria County

Showing: Don’t Breathe 2 and Escape Room



Carrolltown Hi-Way Drive-In – Cambria County

Showing: Jungle Cruise and Black Widow

Super 322 Drive-In Theater – Clearfield County

Showing: Free Guy and Old



Palace Gardens Drive-In – Indiana County

Showing: Jungle Cruise and Escape Room

Though it’s no longer showing movies, Shankweiler’s Drive-In Theatre was the first of its kind in Pennsylvania located in Lehigh County, and the second drive-in to open in the entire U.S. back in the 1930s.

6. Somerset County Fair

The Somerset County Fair takes place over the span of 10 days on Mt Davis Road in Meyersdale!

From Thursday, August 19th to Saturday, August 28, the fair will be full of events, games, rides, and all sorts of fun. This weekend will see Antique farm machinery, tractor rides, square dancing tractors, large car derby, horse pull, bake sale auction, and even a Queen contest.

The event will feature food like classic funnel cake as well as some favorite rides provided by C&L Shows!

Admission per person is the ‘fair’ price of $10! For the full schedule and more information you can check it out online.

7. Spend a lazy day on the water on these local rivers

A man enjoys a beautiful sunny day from a rubber boat while rafting the Vienna river ( Wienfluss ) in Vienna, Austria, on September 12, 2020. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP) (Photo by JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images)

As summer starts to wind down, why not enjoy one more sunny day on the water in a tube/boat and just relax? Most of these spots have a tube rental location nearby and you can even rent a cooler tube to float along with your drinks!

Clarion River – Ridgway, Elk County – Lazy River Canoe will let you rent tubes and canoes and you can venture out on your own or tag along with a guided trip for another level to the adventure.

Stoneycreek River – Johnstown, Cambria County – Coal Tubin‘ will let you slip right into a tube to enjoy the river with your friends and/or family. The company even offers whitewater tubing if you REALLY want an adventure on the water!

Kiski River – Leechburg, Armstrong County – Just northeast of Pittsburgh you’ll find the Kiski River and The River’s Edge offering hours of fun. From kayaks to tubes, the company offers river trips ranging from two hours to eight hours, all depending on the adventure you’re looking for.

Cook Forest – Cooksburg, Clarion and Forest counties – Cook Forest is another home for the Clarion River where Pale Whale has set up tours with tubes, canoes, and river rafts. Travel between 2.5 miles and 10 miles, depending on the adventure you sign up for.

Ohiopyle State Park – Ohiopyle, Fayette County – Ohiopyle is known for its white-water rapids on the fast flowing Youghiogheny River. While white water rafting is a big draw for Ohiopyle Trading Post the company also has Kayak lessons and bike rentals. Hitting the rapids is a favorite on the river, offering three levels of rapids, depending on the path they guide you through. The choice is yours and yours alone!

8. Ice Cream Special at the Everett Railroad-Blair County

File Photo: Ice cream cone

If you’re craving a frozen treat this weekend hot aboard the Ice Cream Special taking place at the Everett Railroad Company.

This family fun event taking place on Saturday, Aug. 21 and Sunday, Aug. 22 will be a round-trip train ride between Hollidaysburg and Roaring Spring.

Each passenger will get a scoop of ice cream that will be served at the depot in Roaring Spring. Refreshments and souvenirs will also be available for sale at the depot during the one-hour layover.

Tickets for the Ice Cream Special can be purchased on the Everett Railroad Company website.

The Everett Railroad Company will also be offering a steam-powered train ride into Morrison’s Cove on Saturday, Sept. 18. The round trip will take place from Hollidaysburg to Martinsburg.

9. Watt Truck Center’s Annual Truck, Car, Equipment Show- Westmoreland County

Come out to Watt Truck Center’s 14th Annual Truck, Car and Equipment Show this Saturday, Aug. 21 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The show will feature all kinds of makes and models of trucks, classic cars, hot rods, show trucks, work trucks, tractors, monster trucks, race cars, military vehicles, equipment and many more. Besides the car show, there will be games, prizes, flea market booths and live music.

Guests do not have to pre-register for the event but if interested, individuals can go onto Watt Truck Center’s website to fill out the registration form to obtain a dash plaque at the event. Upon arrival, guests are asked to stop at the registration booth at the front gate for official show registration.

The event will take place at New Alexandria Lion’s Club Demo Derby Grounds located just off Route 22 by the Route 119 South exit in Westmoreland County.

10. Williamsburg Community Farm Show

Photo from the Williamsburg Community Farm Show Facebook page

Head out to the opening day of Blair County’s largest fair, Sunday, Aug. 22 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Located at 1019 Recreation Drive in Williamsburg, the week-long event offers free admission and parking as well as an array of family-friendly events. Along with animal showcases, car shows, contests and live entertainment, there will also be local vendors set up.

Can’t make it this weekend? Don’t worry, the fair will be open all of next week with the final day being Friday, Aug. 27.

More information on the Farm Show can be found on the events Facebook Page.