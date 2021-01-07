10 moving boxes full of marijuana found in Somerset County home

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police have issued arrest warrants after finding 10 moving boxes full of vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana.

Aubrey Bukovan, 38, of Pittsburgh, and Joseph Veltri, 38 of Point Verda Bea, Florida, had police arrive at a home at 420 Imperial Drive in Somerset on Jan. 1, 2021, for a domestic dispute. According to the report, Bukovan sustained moderate injuries. While searching the house for Veltri, police say they saw a box in the closet containing suspected marijuana.

Search warrants were then obtained for the residence. The search produced 10 moving boxes containing 174 vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana.

Arrest warrants have been issued for both Bukovan and Veltri.

