10 months later: Reward offered for information on missing Huntingdon County man

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information on the disappearance of Steven Brode, who went missing in May 2020.

State Police are still searching for the New Paris man whose vehicle was found abandoned in Wood Township in Huntingdon County back on May 2, 2020.

Troopers report that 46-year-old Steven Cameron Brode’s car was found abandoned before he was reported missing by his sister. She told police that she hasn’t seen or heard from him since April 30, 2020.

Troopers stated that multiple searches and numerous interviews have all come up empty with no clues on the whereabouts of Brode.

Brode, who is described as being 5’10” with long black hair, was thought to have possibly been in the Saxton, Huntingdon, or Bedford area. He’s known to sometimes wear cowboy boots.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Steven Brode is asked to call PSP Huntingdon at 814-627-3161. You can also contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers with any information at 1-800-4PA-TIPS(1-800-472-8477)