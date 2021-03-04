10 events, activities to do this weekend

(WTAJ) — With the weather all over the place, you might be conflicted about how to spend your weekend. In that case, we put together a variety of options that might pique your interest.

1. Take a tour through history at the Johnstown Flood National Memorial

In 1889, the South Fork Dam in Cambria County burst, sending 20 million tons of water roaring toward the valley of Johnstown, destroying everything in its path. Today, you can visit what remains of the dam at the Johnstown Flood National Memorial located at 733 Lake Road, South Fork, PA 15956.

Not only can you take in the sights of a once-great dam, but there are also hiking trails that take you along the path of the flood, but you are best to go biking if you want to make it the whole way through. It is open every day from sunrise to sunset.

You can also visit the Lake View Visitor Center where you can view various exhibits such as maps, tactile displays, slide shows of historic photographs of the South Fork Fishing and Hunting Club, a reproduction morgue book and temporary displays that show just how menacing the flood was. Normally, you could visit their theater and watch the documentary about the flood, but it is temporarily closed. Still, you can view the other exhibits from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

2. Go ice or roller skating

Even though spring is approaching, if you still want to enjoy some “chill” activities, you can visit a local skating rink. Or, if roller skating is more your style, there are centers for that as well. Some recreation centers in surrounding counties are as follows:

SOMERSET COUNTY:

Star-Lite Roller Skating Center at Glades Pike

BEDFORD COUNTY:

Moon Glow II roller skating

CAMBRIA COUNTY:

North Central Recreation Center Ice Skating in Ebensburg

BLAIR COUNTY:

GALACTIC ICE in Altoona

CLEARFIELD COUNTY:

Skate Station roller skating

CENTRE COUNTY:

Penn Skates ice skating in State College

JEFFERSON COUNTY:

Reynoldsville Rollerdrome roller skating

3. Rugrats Resale at Blair County Convention Center

Get some time out of your house and find some great deals on gently used merchandise for the kids.

The event will be all weekend long at the Blair County Convention Center.

The Facebook page for the event touts “everything related to kids: clothing, shoes, toys, baby gear, bedding, DVDs, books, games, outdoor equipment and more.”

You can go Friday, March 5, from 5 to 8 p.m.; Saturday, March 6, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, March 7, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

4. Go paint balling in Huntingdon

The gang at The Urban Warzone located at 10210 Fairgrounds Rd, Huntingdon, PA 16652 offers paintball and airsoft archery in a 20,000 square foot facility full of obstacles and places to hide and take cover. You can join in with groups of people playing or take a few people of your own.

The open hours are from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays. So grab your team, capture the flag and take those bragging rights.

5. Head to the Winter Indoor Golf Cabin Fever Classic in Everett.

Just because it’s still cold, doesn’t mean you can’t get some golf in this weekend.

Hosted by the Bedford County Chamber of Commerce, you can play 18 holes of a virtual golf simulation at the Down River Golf Course in Everett.

Up to 18 teams of 4 people will be able to compete over the course of two days. Tee times are available on a first-come, first-serve basis at 8 a.m., noon or 4 p.m. and you should bring your own clubs and golf balls.



To register for the event, visit the Bedford County Chamber’s website.

6. Hometown Wedding Showcase

If you are planning on getting married in the near future, you may want to consider attending the Hometown Wedding Showcase in Houtzdale.

The event, running this Saturday through Sunday, allows attendees to meet local artists and wedding vendors that can help you with your dream wedding.

Additional information and tickets sales can be found at the website.

7. Opening Day at Port Royal Speedway

For those racing fans who suffered from cabin fever this winter, the sound of roaring engines are returning to Port Royal Speedway this Sunday for Opening Day.

A total of 410 Sprint cars and Super Late Models will take to the track to compete with thousands of dollars on the line. Gates open at 11 a.m. with racing slated to start at 2 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the track or online at https://portroyalspeedway.com/.

8. Learn about spring gardening with Bellefonte Community Children’s Garden

What better way to get ready for spring than attending the Bellefonte Community Children’s Garden virtual event? The event allows families to learn about spring gardening.

This event is recommended for children in preschool through upper elementary, It will teach you how to make your own planters and mini-greenhouses at home.

A kit can be picked up at the Centre County Library.

There are a bunch of different dates you can choose from, including this weekend. This will be offered until around the first week of April.

For more information, visit their website.

9. Visit “Cabin Fever Family Fun Day” in Bellefonte

Looking for fun for you and your kids this weekend? The Titan Market, located in Bellefonte, will be hosting a “Cabin Fever Family Fun Day” that will feature games, crafts, activities, food and shopping.

There will be over 25 local vendors that will attend Saturday’s event, which is slated to start at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 6.

Every Friday and Saturday, Titan Market hosts an indoor market to allow the community to shop with local businesses, farmers, craftsmen, and artisans. The event is free to attend and will end at 4 p.m.

10. Trivia at State College American Legion

Wanting to test your knowledge on some trivia? American Legion Post 245 in State College is hosting trivia on Saturday night starting at 8 p.m.

State College American Legion Post 245 hosts trivia night once a month. Along with Trivia, it will feature a local DJ named DJ Gallifrey. Limited capacity will be available to remain COVID-19 friendly and safe.

The event is free and open to the public and is a first come, first serve basis.