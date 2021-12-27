10 bricks of heroin found in Elk County traffic stop, troopers report

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man is facing charges after police say they found him and another person with 10 bricks of suspected heroin in their car.

State police report they pulled over Jason Mildrew, 51, of Clearfield, just before 3 a.m. on Dec. 15. What started as a traffic stop on Gardner Hill Road in Fox Township turned into a vehicle search. Police noted there were 10 bricks of suspected heroin found in the car.

According to court documents, Mildrew is facing charges including felony possession with intent to deliver. He was placed in Elk County Prison unable to post $5,000 bail. As of this writing, the court docket system has yet to show any charges for the second person police reported being with Mildrew.