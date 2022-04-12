CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was sent to the hospital following a water rescue at Colyer Lake in Centre County on April 12.

The person was treated on the scene and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday evening. Their identity has not been released at this time.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

A basic water rescue was initiated, according to state police. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is investigating the situation; at this time it is unclear how the person got into the lake.