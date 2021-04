ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) - A trailhead project more than three years in the works is starting to come together.

After applying for a feasibility study through the DCNR back in 2019, the Elk County Riders Club is eyeing areas to put together a trail spanning across townships and municipalities. And after being approved to lease land in Fox Township earlier this week, the project is starting to come together.

"This project is going to take off, and it’s going to be communities connected with trails," said Cheryl Ruffner, the director of Elk County Riders Club.