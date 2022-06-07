CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was sentenced to serve up to 45 years in state prison for his involvement in the repeated rape of a girl starting when she was in first grade.

Michael Shaulis, 32, was sentenced on Monday to 22 1/2 to 45 years in state prison per his guilty plea agreement followed by 36 months of state probation consecutive to his sentence, according to the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office.

32-year-old Michael Shaulis

51-year-old Daniel Shaulis

34-year-old Daniel Natta

Daniel Shaulis, 51, pled guilty to one count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, three counts of indecent assault and two counts of corruption of minors. Daniel Natta, 34, pled guilty to five counts of rape of a child, and five counts of endangering the welfare of children among other charges. Both of these men will be sentenced Aug. 22.

Daniel Shaulis is the father of Michael Shaulis and Daniel Natta.

The young girl came forward to Richland Township police in 2021 to report that she had been raped repeatedly by three men beginning sometime in 2017 up until that year. She said in some of the incidents, Michael Shaulis and Daniel Natta recorded the assaults. Police did note in the charges filed that they reviewed this footage.

Daniel Shaulis would reportedly threaten to leak the videos of the assaults if the girl didn’t do him “favors,” as well.

Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer called this case a “horrific abuse of a young minor” by three predators.

Richland Police, Homeland Security, Secret Service, Children and Youth Services, the Circle of Support Child Advocacy Center and staff of the district attorney’s office all worked together during this investigation.