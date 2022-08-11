CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — 1 million square foot warehouse plans for Bellefonte have been resubmitted Thursday, four months after being withdrawn.

On Thursday, the plans were resubmitted and will be brought to the Centre County Planning Commission during their Aug. 16 meeting.

On April 21, “The Fulfillment Center Warehouse” plans were announced and over 700 jobs were set to come from the over 1 million square foot facility. Not even a week later, the plans were formally withdrawn and the developer, who has remained anonymous, didn’t say why.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

If the plans are approved and the project begins, it will be built along Penn Tech Drive in Benner Township. The warehouse will be a total of 1,080,290 square feet with 900 parking spots available.