ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman was killed in a house fire Thursday evening in St. Marys, according to emergency officials.

The fire happened on the 300 block of Ash Street, where crews were called in just before 5 p.m. for reports of heavy smoke. The woman who died was the only person home at the time, officials at the scene said.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

The woman has not been identified at this time. Officials say the fire was mainly contained to the kitchen and the home does not seem to be a total loss.

The Fire Marshal is currently investigating the cause.