CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One woman was killed in a Centre County crash on April 19 involving a vehicle and a UTV.

Anjelica Miele, 28, of Mingoville died in the crash Tuesday afternoon. Miele was driving a vehicle on Nittany Valley Drive in Walker Township when a UTV came out of a side road and collided with her vehicle, according to Centre County Coroner Scott A. Sayers.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Miele’s vehicle went off the roadway and rolled in a field, according to Sayers. She died at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday afternoon. The crash is under investigation by state police.