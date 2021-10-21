One sent to hospital after shooting in Clearfield County, man faces charges

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is facing charges after a shooting sent one to the hospital in Clearfield County.

Willard Fyock, 68, currently faces charges of criminal attempt criminal homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Police responded to Southwest Fourth Avenue in Clearfield on Oct. 21 at 2:23 p.m. for a domestic shooting in which a woman was shot multiple times, according to police. When police arrived they immediately took Fyock into custody.

The woman was then transported to UPMC Altoona for treatment for her injuries.

Fyock is currently housed at Clearfield County Jail awaiting arraignment.

