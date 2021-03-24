1 injured in Altoona house fire

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out in an Altoona home Wednesday morning.

The Altoona Fire Department responded to a home on 29th Street around 10:30 a.m. The fire reportedly started in the back of the duplex and two people were trying to make their way out of the building as the fire department arrived. The person taken to the hospital is being treated for smoke inhalation.

According to Altoona Fire Chief Tim Hileman, the entire back portion of the house was on fire and the biggest issue they are experiencing is navigating through powerlines. Penelec is also at the fire and they were able to cut power for crews working to save the home.

Officials said it seems like the home will be a total loss. Chief Hileman said the fire does not appear to be suspicious.